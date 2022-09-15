WATCH: Seattle Mariners rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez sets MLB record by going 25-25

The magical season for Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez continues. In Seattle's 6-1 triumph over the San Diego Padres, the young outfielder set an MLB record for a rookie by stealing his 25th base.

Julio Rodriguez became the fastest rookie to reach 25 home runs and 25 stolen base marks in a single season, needing only 125 games to do so. The young stud broke Mike Trout's record in 2012 when the latter needed 128 games to achieve the feat.

The Mariners star joined Trout and former Arizona Diamondback Chris Young as the only rookies in the league to do the 25-25 feat.

Technically, Julio Rodriguez became the first player in his first season to achieve 25-25. However, the history books will reflect that he became the third rookie to do so. Nonetheless, it is an amazing achievement for a player of Rodriguez's age and pedigree.

It didn't take long for the Dominican star to make his impact on the game. He smashed a home run to left field in the very first inning for his 26th home run of the year. Four innings later, he caught Chad Clevinger and Jorge Alfaro napping and stole his record-breaking 25th base of the season.

The Seattle Mariners easily defeated the San Diego Padres in the contest. With the victory, Seattle gave themselves some cushion in the American League Wild Card race.

Julio Rodriguez's sensational rookie year

Without a shadow of a doubt, Julio Rodriguez is having the best overall year among all MLB rookies. He is batting .279 with an OPS of .841 to go with 26 home runs, 72 RBI, and 25 stolen bases.

He became the sixth Seattle Mariners rookie to be selected to an All-Star game. Rodriguez also impressed in the Home Run Derby. The young outfielder scored 81 total home runs in the event, but fell short of the trophy to Juan Soto.

With all the contributions he has made to the team in his young career, the front office found it essential to keep him at the club by any means.

Rodriguez signed a guaranteed 12-year contract extension worth around at least $210 million on August 26, 2022. Reports suggest that there is a $90 million player option clause for another five years that could see Rodriguez stay in the Emerald City until 2039.

