WATCH: Shane Bieber and wife Kara enjoy yacht outing during Guardians pitcher's injury rehab

The Cleveland Guardian’s pitcher Shane Bieber’s wife, Kara Maxine Bieber, has shared a glimpse of their trip. This time she took to Instagram to showcase a picture-perfect moment that is a relaxing boat trip.

The video that Kara Bieber posted on her Instagram showed the happy couple enjoying a beautiful day on the water. While details about the exact location and the kind of boat remain unknown, what shone through was the couple's clear enjoyment of each other's company. They were seen holding hands as they cruised through the water.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the fast-paced world of professional sports, downtime is precious. This video suggests that Shane and Kara are making the most of their break from baseball, as he is out due to injury. The serene surroundings provided a welcome escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

This isn't Kara's first time offering fans a peek into their personal life. Previously, she shared stories about surprising Shane with a birthday trip to Montana.

In April, the Guardians announced that Shane Bieber needed to go through a Tommy John surgery because of a ligament injury in his pitching hand, which would sideline him from this season. Shane had gone through a Tommy John surgery laste year too, due to which he was out of the game for two months. He got only 21 starts last year. In this season he had only two starts in which he has struck out 20 players.

Kara Bieber’s support during Shane Bieber’s surgery

Kara Bieber stood by her husband Shane Bieber's side when he received the tough news of needing Tommy John surgery in April. She expressed gratitude for the large amount of support from fans and friends through an Instagram story, highlighting their faith and strong bond as a couple.

"I just want to say that we hear your prayers & feel your support. From everyone in Cleveland to our family+friends from all over - we appreciate it more than you know. We're lucky to have you." Kara had captioned their story.

This message served as a reminder of the unwavering support system athletes often have behind them, especially during challenging times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback