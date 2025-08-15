  • home icon
  • WATCH: Shocking scenes rock Angels vs Dodgers game as violent brawl between fans leads to police intervention

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 15, 2025 06:04 GMT
Los Angeles Dodgers v Los Angeles Angels - Source: Getty
A disturbing video from Angel Stadium during the Freeway Series game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Angels is going viral. A violent altercation seemingly broke out in the stands between fans of both teams.

A fan wearing a Mike Trout jersey was suddenly punched and then shockingly kicked in the head by a fan wearing a Dodgers jersey, as caught on video and shared widely online. Authorities suggest the brawl stemmed from the "stealing of a hat," though it remains unclear who initiated the theft.

The Anaheim Police Department arrested two men in their mid-20s. One faces a misdemeanor assault charge, while the other, who was the primary aggressor, is charged with felony assault. They have not yet revealed the identity of the men involved.

The victim, who was hit in the head, declined to take medical treatment, but it's unknown whether he went to get the treatment. Meanwhile, the game continued on the field.

Angels sweep Dodgers with a thrilling 6-5 comeback win

The LA Angels, who won the first two games of the series, managed a comeback and completed the three-game series sweep.

The Dodgers got off to a hot start with a triple from Shohei Ohtani, followed by an RBI single from Mookie Betts and a two-run home run from Will Smith. The home side responded with two runs in the second inning off Ohtani, thanks to Taylor Ward's solo home run and Luis Rengifo's sac fly.

The Dodgers extended their lead to 4-2 on Betts' second RBI single of the night. Smith also drove in a run through a walk. Ohtani allowed a two-run double to Zach Neto, cutting the deficit to 5-4.

A long and a potential home run ball from Andy Pages in the right center field was robbed by Angels outfielder Bryce Teodosio in the seventh inning. That play proved to be crucial as Logan O'Hoppe maximized on a bases-loaded opportunity by driving two runs on his go-ahead single in the eighth inning. The Angels won the game 6-5.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
