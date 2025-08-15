WATCH: Shocking scenes rock Angels vs Dodgers game as violent brawl between fans leads to police intervention

A disturbing video from Angel Stadium during the Freeway Series game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Angels is going viral. A violent altercation seemingly broke out in the stands between fans of both teams.A fan wearing a Mike Trout jersey was suddenly punched and then shockingly kicked in the head by a fan wearing a Dodgers jersey, as caught on video and shared widely online. Authorities suggest the brawl stemmed from the &quot;stealing of a hat,&quot; though it remains unclear who initiated the theft.The Anaheim Police Department arrested two men in their mid-20s. One faces a misdemeanor assault charge, while the other, who was the primary aggressor, is charged with felony assault. They have not yet revealed the identity of the men involved.The victim, who was hit in the head, declined to take medical treatment, but it's unknown whether he went to get the treatment. Meanwhile, the game continued on the field.Angels sweep Dodgers with a thrilling 6-5 comeback winThe LA Angels, who won the first two games of the series, managed a comeback and completed the three-game series sweep.The Dodgers got off to a hot start with a triple from Shohei Ohtani, followed by an RBI single from Mookie Betts and a two-run home run from Will Smith. The home side responded with two runs in the second inning off Ohtani, thanks to Taylor Ward's solo home run and Luis Rengifo's sac fly.The Dodgers extended their lead to 4-2 on Betts' second RBI single of the night. Smith also drove in a run through a walk. Ohtani allowed a two-run double to Zach Neto, cutting the deficit to 5-4.A long and a potential home run ball from Andy Pages in the right center field was robbed by Angels outfielder Bryce Teodosio in the seventh inning. That play proved to be crucial as Logan O'Hoppe maximized on a bases-loaded opportunity by driving two runs on his go-ahead single in the eighth inning. The Angels won the game 6-5.