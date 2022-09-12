WATCH: Shohei Ohtani builds on MVP resume by hitting a towering two-run home run against Houston Astros

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani continued his impressive 2022 season this afternoon. After starting as a pitcher Saturday night, Ohtani blasted a two-run home run into the right field bleachers at Minute Maid Park this afternoon. It was his 34 homer of the season.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis We interrupt your football Sunday to remind you that Shohei Ohtani is quite possibly the best baseball player we’ve ever seen. We interrupt your football Sunday to remind you that Shohei Ohtani is quite possibly the best baseball player we’ve ever seen. https://t.co/C64Gh3fFlx

Ohtani is now batting .266 with 34 home runs, 88 runs batted in and a OPS of .892. To add to this, Ohtani has also posted a 12-8 record with a 2.55 ERA and 188 strikeouts on the pitching mound. Ohtani continues to build on an already remarkable season and is further developing his case for American League MVP.

Shohei Ohtani vs. Aaron Judge: A statistical comparison between the two AL MVP candidates

Judge (left) and Ohtani (right) look on from the dugout during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard.

The 2022 American League MVP race is undoubtedly down to two candidates, Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge.

Aaron Judge is having a potentially record-breaking season, entering play on September 11 with 55 home runs. This is just six home runs away from tying the American League record for most in a season.

Ohtani has been just as good, if not better, than his 2021 AL MVP season. While his offensive numbers may be slightly down from a season ago, he has been dominant on the pitching mound.

Here's a look at both Judge's and Ohtani's statistics entering play today.

Aaron Judge Shohei Ohtani (hitting and pitching) 55 HR, 120 RBI, 1.095 OPS 34 HR, 88 RBI, .892 OPS, 2.55 ERA, 188 Strikeouts Total WAR: 8.8 Total WAR: 8.0

These next few weeks will be critical in the MVP race as both players can make a case for the award. As of now, it appears that Judge may have a slight advantage, given the better WAR.

