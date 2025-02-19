WATCH: Shohei Ohtani channels Japanese legend Hideo Nomo with iconic windup on Dodgers photo day

The footage uploaded by Los Angeles Dodgers on X showed Shohei Ohtani raising both his hands straight above his head in the distinct manner that Hideo Nomo used to. Ohtani then pulled his hands and body behind his standing foot, with the leg kick also going in the backward direction to mimic the unique windup of Nomo.

Ad

The Dodgers posted a short video clip of Shohei Ohtani enacting his compatriot in front of the cameras. The three-time MVP is set to become one of the latest additions to the illustrious line of Japanese pitchers to take the mound for the Dodgers, with Hideo Nomo being the pioneer for his country.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The footage uploaded on X showed Shohei Ohtani raising both his hands straight above his head in the distinct manner that Hideo Nomo used to. Ohtani then pulled his hands and body behind his standing foot, with the leg kick also going in the backward direction to mimic the unique windup of Nomo.

Hideo Nomo was the first Japanese-born player to relocate permanently to the MLB. He enjoyed a phenomenal start to his major league career upon his major league debut with the Dodgers in 1995. He became just the fourth debutant to start an All-Star Game, and later bagged the National League Rookie of the Year award, besides finishing in fourth spot in the Cy Young race.

Ad

Shohei Ohtani set to join Hideo Nomo in legendary line of Dodgers pitchers from Japan

Shohei Ohtani is gearing up to make his first start for the Dodgers this year (Image Source: IMAGN)

Shohei Ohtani delivered a phenomenal first season after signing a record-breaking deal for the Los Angeles Dodgers with the first 50-50 season in the history of the MLB. However, Ohtani has not yet taken up pitching duties for the Dodgers since he has been recuperating from an elbow reconstruction surgery that he underwent towards the end of the 2023 season.

Ad

Thus far, eight pitchers from Japan have appeared on the mound in the big leagues wearing a Dodgers uniform. Hideo Nomo was the first one to do so, while Yoshinobu has been the latest one on the list, which also includes Yu Darvish and Kenta Maeda. Meanwhile, the Dodgers have also signed Roki Sasaki during this offseason, and he will make his pitching debut before Shohei Ohtani does.

Ohtani has reportedly started throwing off a mound on Tuesday and is expected to make his first start for the Dodgers around mid-May.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback