WATCH: Shohei Ohtani in disbelief over umpire's strike three call, walks back to dugout in disappointment

It's rare to see Shohei Ohtani leaving at bat disappointed, but when it happens, something must have gone wrong. The usually happy Ohtani wasn't impressed with umpiring on Wednesday night, as his face said it all when he left the plate in the seventh against the San Francisco Giants.

It happened during the seventh inning of the ball game, with the Giants leading 3-0. Ohtani was up against Erik Miller, who was specially called up to contain the Japanese by Giants manager Bob Melvin.

With borderline pitches being called strike one and two and a ball, the count was 1-2. The punchout delivery was away from Ohtani, and even the strike monitor indicated that.

However, home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt called it a strike for the out as Ohtani walked back to the dugout disappointed. Here's the video of Ohtani's reaction:

On the night, Shohei Ohtani had two hits and one walk in his four at-bats. The Dodgers lost the game 4-1, despite accumulating seven hits. They left 11 men on base for the night, but their inability to drive them home was the major reason for the loss.

"Hunter Wendelstedt YOU ARE BLIND" - Fans react to Shohei Ohtani's unwarranted strike call

Fans took to social media and called out the league and its officials for unfair rulings at the plate. The Shohei Ohtani strikeout gave them the opportunity to have a go at the poor umpiring this season.

"Hunter Wendelstedt. YOU ARE BLIND," one fan wrote.

"Even the polite guy got pissed ==," another added.

"don't even get me started on that 5 call lol," one fan added.

Others found the call to have messed up the game:

"This is what messes up the game," one wrote.

"Good strike pitches not called for Dodgers but Giants get calls on pitches not even close 👎🤯😱," another quipped.

"This ump is a HATER," another wrote.

With the win, the Giants avoided the sweep. Logan Webb pitched six shut out innings, while Mike Yastrzemski hit a two-run homer in the win. The Giants improved to 20-25, while the Dodgers slid to 29-16 but are still atop the NL West by a comfortable margin.

