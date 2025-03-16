WATCH: Shohei Ohtani & Dodgers teammates show their frustration after foul ball call on Max Muncy vs Tigers

Shohei Ohtani is presently back in his homeland of Japan as the Los Angeles Dodgers are visiting the country for the 2025 MLB Tokyo Series. The defending World Series champions played their first exhibition game of the tour against the Yomiuri Giants on Saturday at the Tokyo Dome and beat the home team 5-1 at their own backyard.

Even though these are inconsequential games, the Los Angeles Dodgers seem to be just as fired up to win as though they are in the postseason. Their passion and desire were evident against the Hanshin Tigers on Sunday when Shohei Ohtani and his teammates displayed their frustrations after a close foul ball call off the bat of third baseman Max Muncy did not go in their favor.

The score was tied at 0-0 in the top of the second inning with the bases empty and one out when Max Muncy stepped up to the plate for the Dodgers. On the other hand, Tigers starting pitcher Hiroto Saiki was having an outstanding outing on the mound. Saiki threw a fastball down the middle that Muncy struck pretty well down the right field line, but the umpires judged it to be foul.

In the Dodgers dugout, everyone, including Shohei Ohtani, seemingly felt the ball was fair, with the Japanese superstar and a few others raising both their arms in the air in strong disagreement with the call and murmuring a few words among them. Meanwhile, Max Muncy tilted his head at an angle and offered a suspicious look at the home-plate umpire while he was walking back to his station.

At first glance, it seemed the umpires had clearly made a wrong call on the field. However, the TV replays showed the ball landed foul by just a few inches.

Shohei Ohtani misfires as the Tigers beat the Dodgers in Tokyo Dome

Although the Los Angeles Dodgers took a commanding victory in their first exhibition game, they could not produce a similar performance in the next one. The Hanshin Tigers gave a superb all-round display to beat the reigning World Series champions 3-0 at the Tokyo Dome on Sunday.

Shohei Ohtani had a disappointing outing after smashing a two-run homer the previous day. The three-time MVP failed to get a hit from his two at-bats, which also included a strikeout, before he was replaced by Hunter Feduccia in the game.

