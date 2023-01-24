WATCH: Shohei Ohtani flexes his muscles in the gym, showing off the fruits of his off-season training

The Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom, Shohei Ohtani, is back in the US after spending the first half of the offseason in his home country, Japan. He will soon be representing Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic 2023, which is scheduled to begin on March 8.

Yesterday, Ohtani posted a short video on his Instagram handle, flexing his muscles in the gym and showing off the fruits of his off-season training. It seems Shohei is pushing himself to become stronger and take his game to the next level.

Shohei "Shotime" Ohtani's impressive physique and dedication to the sport are a testament to his commitment to the game and his team. 2023 will be an important year for the 28-year-old as he mulls free agency in the coming season.

Shohei Ohtani will represent Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic 2023

With the World Baseball Classic just around the corner, the anticipation for Shohei Ohtani's performance is at an all-time high. Like MLB fans, he is equally excited about WBC.

Here's what the Angels' star had to say about the upcoming tournament where he gets to face talented players on an international platform:

"Looking forward for the opportunity to face the best players around the world and to be able to play in front of the Japanese fans for the first time in over 5 years!!"

Yakyu Cosmopolitan @yakyucosmo Shohei Ohtani on the WBC: “I just want to think about winning. That’s all I care about.” Shohei Ohtani on the WBC: “I just want to think about winning. That’s all I care about.” https://t.co/7aslQDPLz8

The two-way star has been a major factor in international baseball since he arrived in the MLB in 2017. On the field, Ohtani brings a unique blend of power and speed that is rare to find in baseball, and his inclusion in the WBC will undoubtedly bring a new level of excitement to the tournament.

It will be an excellent opportunity for Shohei Ohtani to showcase his talents on the world stage, while for Team Japan, it will be a show of unity and pride for a nation that loves baseball.

