WATCH: Shohei Ohtani gets blown away by magician's insane card trick inside Dodgers locker room

Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani is gearing up for the upcoming Seoul Series, set to take place on March 20 and 21. The two-way star is known for his exploits at the plate, leaving fans amazed with his hitting.

Recently, renowned magician Shlomo Levinger made his way to the Dodgers locker room. He played a card deck trick with Ohtani that eventually left the slugger in awe.

The magician initially asked Shohei to pick any card in his mind. Ohtani picked 'seven of diamonds,' after which the magician started to open the deck.

The magician had four aces holding up, but much to the surprise of Ohtani, the back of the four cards combined read, "The Seven of Diamonds," as if the magician already knew which card Ohtani would pick.

This left Shohei and the entire Dodgers clubhouse cheering for the magician.

Check out this video:

Shohei Ohtani is in for a long haul and says he 'loves baseball'

Shohei Ohtani headlined much of the winter, coming off an MVP season with the LA Angels. He went on to sign with the LA Dodgers on a whopping 10-year, $700 million deal that shattered many professional sports contract records.

This also led the Dodgers to sign his fellow countryman Yoshinobu Yamamoto, another sensational pitcher coming from Japan, to a 12-year, $325 million deal.

However, before he signed the contract with the Dodgers, he appeared for an interview with GQ Japan, which wasn't published until recently. In the interaction, Ohtani mentioned that he loves baseball and would like to play until he is 39–40 years old.

"I want to still be playing baseball when I'm 39 or 40 years old. If possible, I'd like to stay active (laughs)," Ohtani said. "Of course, the day will come when I will retire, but when that time comes, I want to continue to love baseball. Ideally, I would love baseball and not feel like I hate it or want to quit.'' [via Fort Worth Star-Telegram].

Shohei Ohtani's contract is deferred, which will allow the Dodgers to spend more elsewhere and make the team more competitive. With this clause, the Dodgers will only pay $2 million annually to Ohtani for the next decade. After his tenure ends, the Dodgers will pay the remaining amount.

