Watch: Shohei Ohtani goes deep to extend Dodgers lead against Twins 

Shohei Ohtani seems to be picking up the pace with the boys in blue. It took him a while to get his first home run, but the Los Angeles Dodgers star is currently on a roll. Ohtani went deep in Minnesota to smash his third home run of the season.

The Dodgers were keen on rebounding from their defeat against the Chicago Cubs and Ohtani has extended the lead against the Twins, helping them to win the game comfortably. Ohtani's homer was the final run, and Dodgers fans couldn't be happier to watch their favorite player in full swing.

Here's a look at Shohei Ohtani's third home run in Dodger blue:

Ohtani's home run had an exit velocity of 106.9 mph with a launch angle of 38 degrees. Ohtani's third home run was smashed with a projected distance of 376 feet. The Dodgers extended their record to 9-4 for the season and are now just one game from winning the series with the Twins.

Shohei Ohtani among top 3 Dodgers home run leaders

Shohei Ohtani's third home run has put him in the top three home run leaders for the Dodgers in 2024. Mookie Betts is at the top spot followed by Teoscar Hernandez and Ohtani.

Ohtani is averaging .345 with a 1.056 OPS. The two-way superstar has recorded eight RBIs, 19 hits and drove in 12 runs in 55 appearances at the plate. For a player like Ohtani, the numbers are comparatively less. However, there are close to 150 games ahead for him to pick up the numbers.

Apart from his solo home run, Ohtani recorded two doubles to help the Dodgers win. His presence and dependency seem to be increasing for the Dodgers as each game goes by. The Dodgers look toward Ohtani to perform and the 29-year-old is beginning to drive the team in a slow, but steady pace.

Ohtani seemingly has it all figured out as his timing is locked into place. His consistency is picking up as well and the potential to smash fastballs has made it hard for opponent pitchers.

The Dodgers star has also started throwing sessions and is expected to get on the mound next season. The boys in blue are five games ahead of the .500 mark as they dominate the NL West.

