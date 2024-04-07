WATCH: Shohei Ohtani hits a style grand slam as Dodgers superstar models for BOSS' new collection

Shohei Ohtani has a certain aura about himself, which he showcased in a recent promotional video in partnership with HUGO BOSS. The collaboration took to Instagram, where Ohtani modeled for the new collection.

According to the luxury clothing brand's site, Ohtani is the brand ambassador for HUGO BOSS. The brand covers almost every type of men's clothing, shoes, athletic and sports wear and suits for men.

"Baseball aesthetics and heritage design. The BOSS x Shohei Ohtani collection draws inspiration from the game and infuses it with elevated ease," the caption read.

Here's the video:

According to HUGO BOSS, Shohei Ohtani has been wearing their collection and finds them simple and functional.

"I’ve been wearing BOSS and have been a fan of the brand for years, and have always admired its smart designs, simplicity and functionality," Ohtani said via HUGO BOSS website.

Shohei Ohtani finally gets his first big hit with Dodgers; the two-way star is 'relieved'

It has been a long summer for Shohei Ohtani, with controversies engulfing him. Just when the betting and theft allegations against his former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, took a backseat, the fan who caught Ohtani's first home run is said to have been forced into an unfavorable deal.

Amid all that, though, Ohtani launched his first and was visibly relieved after a slow start to the season. The first home run came against the San Francisco Giants in the seventh inning against Taylor Rodgers.

The ball sailed from Ohtani's bat to cover 430 feet. to the right field stand. His home run helped the Dodgers take a 5-3 lead, eventually winning the game 5-4 on Wednesday.

“Honestly, very relieved that I was able to hit my first homer,” Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton. “It’s been awhile, and honestly my swing hasn’t been great. So, overall very relieved.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts also applauded Ohtani for separating work from off-field stuff.

“You just never learn about a person until they go through some adversity, whether on the field, or in this case, off the field,” Roberts said.

“I’ve learned that he’s unflappable. He really is. It might not be the production that we expect and we know is gonna happen. But in terms of his demeanor, the way he comes in every day, he does a good job of separating work from the other stuff.”

The Dodgers are awaiting more such moonshots from Ohtani this regular season as they aim to get back to the World Series this season.

