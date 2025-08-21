  • home icon
WATCH: Shohei Ohtani hobbles after getting drilled by sickening 93.7mph comebacker from Rockies' shortstop

By Krutik Jain
Modified Aug 21, 2025 04:05 GMT
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies - Source: Imagn
WATCH: Shohei Ohtani hobbles after getting drilled by sickening 93.7mph comebacker from Rockies’ shortstop - Source: Imagn

The LA Dodgers fans at home held their breath after seeing their top star, Shohei Ohtani, being hit squarely on his upper leg on the mound. During the fourth inning of the game against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, shortstop Orlando Arcia lined a 93.7 mph comebacker that struck Ohtani on the right thigh.

Ohtani attempted to field the ball and make a play at first, but had to limp off the mound. Seeing Ohtani hobbling himself back to the mound, the Dodgers' medical staff rushed over to check on him.

However, Shohei Ohtani stayed in the game and completed the inning. He finished his start with four innings, allowing five earned runs on nine hits while striking out thrice. He came to the plate for his at-bat in the fifth inning and even walked, but was later replaced by pinch hitter Alex Call.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the $700 million superstar had a right thigh contusion but noted that it won't require any imaging. Shohei Ohtani will take a day off on Thursday against the Rockies before returning for the series opener against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Friday.

Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani lost 8-3 to Rockies

Shohei Ohtani started the game with a leadoff double against Tanner Gordon at Coors Field. However, the Rockies' ace came out of the inning with a double play. While Ohtani began his outing with a strikeout, things started to get out of hand in the second and third innings.

In the second inning, he allowed Brenton Doyle an RBI double followed by Orlando Arcia's sac fly. Ohtani gave up an RBI single to Tyler Freeman moments after being struck by a linebacker from Arcia, extending the Rockies' lead to 5-0.

The Dodgers responded in the sixth inning as Teoscar Hernandez hit a solo home run. The Rockies added their sixth run of the game after Hunter Goodman hit an RBI single in the sixth inning. In the eighth inning, Goodman drove in two more runs with a double.

Miguel Rojas added two runs for the Dodgers with a two-run double in the ninth inning. But it was not enough as the Rockies defeated the visitors, 8-3.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
