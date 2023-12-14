WATCH: Shohei Ohtani puts on a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey for the first time since $700,000,000 move

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Dodgers held a press conference introducing Shohei Ohtani after signing the phenom to a 10-year, $700 million deal. The event allowed Ohtani to speak on why he decided to choose LA.

This was also the first time that fans got a glimpse of Ohtani wearing the Dodger blue. He tried on his new record-selling jersey, and it looked great. His jersey broke an all-time record for sales within a 48-hour period.

With Ohtani alongside Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, this team is now a juggernaut. They have the smallest odds to win the 2024 World Series and will be a feared team for many years to come.

Shohei Ohtani will serve as the team's designated hitter next season while he recovers from the elbow procedure he got in the offseason. However, he will return to the mound during the 2025 season.

With Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers offense is going to be hard to stop

The Dodgers finished the 2023 regular season with the fifth-best batting average and the second-best slugging percentage. They are adding a player who finished the season with the best slugging percentage in the league.

In 135 games, Shohei Ohtani hit .304/.412/.654 with 44 home runs, 95 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases. It was a good enough year to take home his second American League MVP Award.

Take that production and the production from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman; this team seems unstoppable. You also cannot forget about Max Muncy. He is one player who, when he is hot, is a tough out.

All they have to do is figure out their starting rotation, and they will be in great shape. Watch for them to make a move or two to beef up their rotation for the 2024 season.

