WATCH: Shohei Ohtani’s 16th HR in 2025 lands superstar in contention for MLB lead

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Shohei Ohtani swung to take the major league lead with 16 home runs on Friday night against the LA Angels at Dodger Stadium. The solo home run came in the Dodgers' eventual 6-2 loss.
It was Ohtani's fourth home run in the last three games. Earlier, in the last game of the series against the Athletics, he haad struck two home runs and before that, a home run. It was the third time Ohtani hit a home run on his bobblehead night. On the season, Ohtani is hitting .316, along with 10 stolen bases and 28 RBIs.
Here's the video of his 16th HR of the season:
Previously, Ohtani was tied with New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge and Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber with 15 home runs.
Last season, Ohtani struck a season-high 54 home runs, becoming the first player in MLB history to enter the 50-50 club as he also had 58 stolen bases. The two-way star is on pace to end the season with over 55 home runs and around 39 stolen bases, which would result in another unanimous MVP selection. Add the fact, that he's set to return to mound after the All-Star break.
If Shohei Ohtani continues with such production, he might add a fourth MVP to his already Hall of Fame-looking resume.
Shohei Ohtani's 16th HR as Dodgers dropped Freeway Series season opener
The Angels arrived at Dodger Stadium to open the three-game Freeway Series against their cross-town rivals.
Angels hitter Yoan Moncada took Dodgers righty Dustin May deep for a two-run shot in the very first inning. The Angels added two more runs in the fourth inning as Zach Neto hit a two-run double off May. Max Muncy countered with an RBI double in the bottom half of the inning off Angels pitcher Jack Kochanowicz.
Shohei Ohtani's 16th home run in the eighth inning cut the deficit to 4-2 for the Dodgers. However, the Angels put screws to the game after Nolan Schanuel drove in two runs in the ninth inning to give the Angels a comfortable 6-2 lead. Angels closer Kenley Jansen secured the final out of the inning against Michael Conforto, who managed a fly ball as the Angels won 6-2.
With the win, the Angels improved to 18-25 while the Dodgers dropped to 29-16.