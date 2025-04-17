WATCH: Shohei Ohtani's home run celebration could have soon turned worse on Mookie Betts' foul ball

LA Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and catcher Austin Barnes were saved by a whisker while they were enjoying each other's company in the dugout during Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies.

Staring down a barrel of 1-0 in the first inning, Ohtani didn't take time to equalize with a solo home run off German Marquez in the lead-off spot. The 448-foot dinger was his sixth home run of the season, tying him for the major league lead.

As he was celebrating in the dugout alongside Barnes, a foul ball off Betts' bat came Ohtani and the catcher's way. The duo soon put their hands on head in an attempt to save themselves from a possible collision with the ball. However, the ball nearly missed them, resulting in candid reactions in the dugout, with Ohtani all smiles after it.

Here's the video:

Shohei Ohtani leads off the Dodgers' first inning with seven runs vs the Rockies

The Dodgers won the first two games against the Rockies and are set to take the series home. LA leads the game 8-6 as they play the sixth inning.

The Rockies put the first run on board, thanks to Kyle Farmer's RBI double off Dodgers starter Bobby Miller.

Shohei Ohtani's equalizing home run led the seven-run downpour against the Rockies. After German Marquez struck out Mookie Betts, he was taken deep again, this time by first baseman Freddie Freeman. In the bases loaded situation, Andy Pages singled to left field, driving in two more runs.

Austin Barnes, who was celebrating with Ohtani earlier, doubled to clear the bases, as his hit drove in Max Muncy and Pages. The innings came full circle when Shohei Ohtani's single to right field drove in Barnes, capping off a seven-run inning.

However, the Rockies also made strides by having a five-run inning in the third. In the bases-loaded situation, Rockies slugger Michael Toglia hit a grand slam against Bobby Miller. His home run was followed by a solo shot from Mickey Moniak, as the Rockies cut the deficit to 7-6.

After this series, the LA Dodgers will travel to Texas and take on the Rangers in a three-game series, starting Friday. Their road trip will take them to Chicago as well before they return home to face the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game series.

