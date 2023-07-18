WATCH: Shohei Ohtani shows off the coldest bat flip after smashing a home run against Yankees

Shohei Ohtani showcased his extraordinary talent in a thrilling game during the 2023 MLB season, slugging his 35th home run as the Los Angeles Angels beat the New York Yankees 4-3 on Monday.

In a video posted on Twitter by Talkin' Baseball, the Japanese sensation was seen added a touch of flair to his already impressive feat, flipping his bat in spectacular fashion, enthralling fans.

Here's the video:

''The single coldest bat flip you will ever see''

Ohtani's spectacular bat flip demonstrated his unbridled love for the game and sparked a flurry of excitement throughout the stadium. Ohtani's ability with both the bat and theatrics continues to captivate fans, cementing him as a bonafide superstar.

Shohei Ohtani trade destination

The Los Angeles Angels' dynamite two-way superstar, Shohei Ohtani, seems to be the subject of a lot of trade rumors, as he will be a free agent this offseason.

The Angels appear more receptive than ever to offers for their star player as the Aug. 1 trade deadline draws close. According to reports, Ohtani has a high asking price and would require multiple top-100 prospects from a team to sign him.

Potential employers may need to be ready to fork over an astounding amount of over $600 million to secure his services. Los Angeles Dodgers stand out as Ohtani's ideal situation. They have a winning history, which is consistent with the eventual objective of the Japanese star.

Furthermore, Ohtani is comfortable playing for the Dodgers on the West Coast, but the notorious traffic in Los Angeles may force him to relocate closer to the ballpark. It's noteworthy that the Dodgers' lack of significant offseason spending last year suggests a deliberate strategic pause in anticipation of an Ohtani pursuit.

All signs seem to point to the potential blockbuster move from the Dodgers, who are renowned for their aggressive pursuit of top talent. As baseball fans await Ohtani's fate in the coming weeks, there will be much apprehension and uncertainty.

One thing is certain, though: the charming and talented Shohei Ohtani will continue to be a major force in the baseball world, whether he finds a new home before the trade deadline or scours the free agency market this offseason.

