Watch: Shohei Ohtani shows off how to pitch like an MVP in 43 seconds

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels came out with a video explaining his pitching strategy in just 43 seconds. Ohtani, a 27-year-old sensation from Japan, has taken the league by storm and may be baseball's most popular player.

A video posted by "TIME" magazine on their Twitter account shows Ohtani giving a brief lesson on the art of pitching. Ohtani has posted an ERA of under three this year, so perhaps it bears paying attention. Keep reading to learn all about pitching grips from one of the best in the entire MLB.

Shohei Ohtani shows off his pitching grips in "TIME" magazine video

Shohei Ohtani has been known to speak through a translator at many press appearances. In this video, however, the language is kept to a very simple minimum.

"Ohtani walking out the studio" - The Player

A voice from behind the camera asks Ohtani to grip each ball as if he were to throw a different pitch each time. The first grip that Ohtani is prompted to show is his fastball grip. As a pitcher who is known to throw well over 100 miles per hour, Ohtani's fastball is a major money-maker for him.

MLB @MLB A career-high 8 RBI last night and a career-high 13 Ks tonight.



Unbelievable, Shohei Ohtani. A career-high 8 RBI last night and a career-high 13 Ks tonight. Unbelievable, Shohei Ohtani. https://t.co/xqgwHugbaZ

"A career-high 8 RBI last night and a career-high 13 Ks tonight. Unbelievable, Shohei Ohtani." - MLB

The video goes on to showcase Shohei Ohtani's slider, splitter, and cutter. The video comes just days after Ohtani went eight innings of shutout baseball against the Kansas City Royals. That appearance came on the heels of an eight-RBI game for Ohtani, which set the record for the most RBIs driven home in a game in history.

This was all in a sequence that has been described as the best back-to-back performance in MLB history.

Toward the end of the video, Ohtani is asked to present his sinker grip. Although Ohtani has often relied on a translator in the past, it seems as though he understood this question just perfectly. "I don't have a sinker," Ohtani said demurely, amid laughter in his shy yet proficient English.

TIME @TIME Learn how to pitch like Shohei Ohtani in 43 seconds ti.me/3QLdxu1 Learn how to pitch like Shohei Ohtani in 43 seconds ti.me/3QLdxu1 https://t.co/oxgZSaPNVF

"Learn how to pitch like Shohei Ohtani in 43 seconds" - TIME

The Angels are playing host to the Chicago White Sox this week, and Ohtani is set to pitch. Follow Ohtani grip guidelines at home, and perhaps soon you will be pitching with an MVP-level arm.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far