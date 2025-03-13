WATCH: Shohei Ohtani shows off his soccer skills ahead of Dodgers' MLB Tokyo Series opener vs Cubs

Shohei Ohtani is widely considered to be the most gifted player in the history of MLB, but baseball may not even be the only sport Shohei Ohtani could excel at the highest level.

The two-way superstar was seen showing off his soccer skills, which has gone viral on social media before the Los Angeles Dodgers kick off their 2025 season with the MLB Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs on March 18.

The Dodgers Nation podcast shared the clip on X:

"Shohei Ohtani out here juggling a soccer ball like nothing," their post read. "This man has talent for days."

The location where the video was recorded isn't known, but it seems it was probably carried out as a part of a photoshoot for an advertising campaign.

The video shows Shohei Ohtani dressed in a white T-shirt and black jogging pants with a pair of white running shoes while standing over a patch of sand inside a big warehouse-type building. There was a large green screen behind the Dodgers superstar with a full movie recording crew working around him.

Putting both hands casually inside his pockets, Ohtani juggled a soccer ball tossed at his feet. He took a few attempts, getting up to eight touches with his best one.

Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki to host exclusive dinner for Dodgers in Tokyo

Shohei Ohtani is only the second player to be named MVP in both the major league (Image Source: IMAGN)

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed that Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki will host an exclusive dinner for the team after they land in Japan for the MLB Tokyo Series.

Roberts discussed the Dodgers' off-field schedule in an interview with MLB Network.

"So there's a Major League Baseball event — I know one of these nights because we're losing a day," Roberts said. "There's also the Dodgers event. When we get there, I think we have a workout. We get in at around 3 in the afternoon, so we’ll have a little bit of a break, then we’ll go work out.

"But on local Sunday, Shohei, Yoshinobu, and Roki are hosting just the players, which is great. It’s mandatory. So, all 31 guys will be there, and they're bringing in this crazy sushi chef for dinner. They're going to host it. So it’s awesome. The plus-ones will do their thing, and the coaches and organization will have their own event. But it’s going to be fun."

The Dodgers committed over $1 billion to sign Ohtani and Yamamoto last year, and the two Japanese superstars won a World Series ring in their first season with the team. The Dodgers also added Sasaki to the roster this offseason, and he's rated as the best prospect in the MLB for 2025.

