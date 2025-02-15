WATCH: Shohei Ohtani shows off unseen side during Spring Training with Dodgers in sweet moment

Shohei Ohtani is one of the best Major League Baseball players of all-time, but the Japanese sensation has been extremely private throughout his career. Ohtani helped guide the Los Angeles Dodgers to a World Series title in 2024 and will take on an even bigger role this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are already in the middle of Spring Training as they begin the season in Tokyo against the Chicago Cubs. Ohtani was seen at practice in a short clip posted on X, and it appears that he is going to be having more fun this year.

"New Shohei era for 2025. Talkative and chatty with his English skills going up! Also him and Tanner Scott comparing hands 🤣🫸🫷." -@shoheisaveua commented.

Shohei Ohtani is someone who always appears serious on the baseball diamond, but he is clearly getting more comfortable in Los Angeles. Tanner Scott is a newcomer with the Dodgers, but he has already been able to develop a friendship with Ohtani.

The Japanese star won the 2024 MVP Award in the National League, and he was only able to pitch a season ago. He is expected to be back on the mound at some point during the 2025 season, making him even more dangerous for opposing teams.

Shohei Ohtani shows off pitching talent at Los Angeles Dodgers' Spring Training

Shohei Ohtani is not going to be starting the 2025 season on the mound, but he will be starting baseball games soon. In the early part of Spring Training, B/R Walk-Off posted a video on X that shows the right-hander working on his pitching.

Several Dodgers teammates and coaches are watching Ohtani throwing in the background, and he appears to be throwing without pain. The Los Angeles Dodgers cannot afford to lose Ohtani to an injury again, and they are going to be working him back in slowly.

Bob Nightengale is an MLB insider and he gave more context on how Ohtani was throwing from the mound.

"Shohei Ohtani threw 92-94 mph in his first bullpen session."

When fully healthy, Shohei Ohtani is one of the best pitchers in baseball, and he can throw close to 100mph. The hope is that he will ultimately get to that point again, and perhaps taking a more fun approach this season will allow that to happen.

