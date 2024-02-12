[Watch] Shohei Ohtani shrugs off hitting concerns in first Dodgers on-field practice session after surgery

Shohei Ohtani's surgery was more for his pitching arm, meaning it was something that would affect his throwing and less his hitting. Nevertheless, Tommy John surgery is something that even hitters have to contend with, so seeing them back swinging a bat is a monumental step.

This is perhaps magnified by Ohtani's status. He's the most expensive athlete in the entire country and he's one of baseball's best hitters. To see him get back into the cage and swing the bat without issue is a huge sign. Take a look below to see his first swings following the procedure:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It doesn't look as if he's very rusty at all. Ahead of the Spring Training debut, it's a welcome sight to see him swinging at all, let alone crushing the ball once again like the former Los Angeles Angels star had never been injured.

Shohei Ohtani is back hitting again

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Ohtani to such a massive contract because he can both pitch and hit at an elite level, but that's not the case in 2024. This year, he will be unable to pitch at all.

Shohei Ohtani was hitting again with the Dodgers

Therefore, his ability to hit this season is basically all they can count on for him. He wasn't expected to miss time and be unable to hit, but it is still more than a reassuring sight to see him mashing again. For Dodgers fans, Opening Day can't get here soon enough.

Expand Tweet

Juan Toribio reported on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Shohei Ohtani just wrapped up his first batting practice session on the field since surgery. He hit nine over the fence. It was impressive."

The reigning AL MVP already looks to be in good form and he's fresh off surgery and not even in Spring Training. It could be a long year for opposing NL West pitchers.

In the future, he'll pitch and hit again. This year, he's a one-trick pony like everyone else, but he does that trick better than the vast majority of his MLB counterparts.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.