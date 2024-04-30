Watch: Shohei Ohtani teases Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the dugout during Dodgers game 

A light-hearted video of Los Angeles Dodgers teammates, Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, has gone viral on social media. During a recent game, Ohtani was captured playfully throwing something at Yamamoto in the dugout, pretending innocence, which led to laughter between the two Japanese stars.

Expand Tweet

Ohtani and Yamamoto, who both signed historic contracts during the offseason, have not only impressed with their on-field performance but have also become close friends since joining the Dodgers. Ohtani’s 10-year $700 million contract is the biggest in MLB history, while Yamamoto’s $325 million deal is the highest-ever paid to a player from outside the league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Their presence has significantly boosted the Dodgers’ performance and expanded the team’s popularity in new markets, especially Japan. According to reports, the Dodgers are now the most-watched MLB team in the country, with fans drawn to the star-studded roster that also includes former MVPs Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman alongside many other world-class players.

Shohei Ohtani was recently involved in a scandal that threatened against his image

Amidst the on-field and commercial achievements, Ohtani has faced personal challenges off the field. A recent betting scandal involving his longtime friend and former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, who was charged with bank fraud, thrust Ohtani into the spotlight for reasons unrelated to baseball.

Shohei Ohtani was recently involved in a scandal involving him and former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara with a sports betting organization. However, Ohtani has been found not guilty.

Before the start of the 2024 season, a wire transfer from Shohei Ohtani’s bank account to a sports betting organization was caught by authorities, prompting an investigation that ended up finding Mizuhara guilty of stealing money from Ohtani.

Despite the distractions, Ohtani remains focused on his game, showcasing unparalleled talent, determination and drive. Shohei Ohtani is one of the highest-paid athletes in the history of professional sports, and his toughness and commitment continue to inspire fans all over the world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback