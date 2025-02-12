WATCH: Shohei Ohtani turns heads with $800M-worth LeBron James and $850M-worth Lionel Messi in latest commercial

There is arguably no player in Major League Baseball more recognizable than Shohei Ohtani. The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar has transcended the game of baseball to become a global sensation on the level of fellow athletes such as Lionel Messi and LeBron James.

It may not be a coincidence that Shohei Ohtani joined forces with LeBron James and Lionel Messi in the latest commmercial for Beats by Dre. It was a true who's who of some of the biggest stars in the world in the commercial. Seeing the Japanese star next two of the most famous athletes of all-time was something special to see for MLB fans.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Listen, you love the game so much you had to play it twice. You made Japan proud, then became the face of America's game. You finished a 50-50 MVP season with a diamond ring because you always had more than skill. You had heart. You had me," Legendary rapper RZA said in the narration of the commercial.

The epic commercial combines the success and hard-work of the three superstars while saying that their heart helped them reach even further than their skills. It's safe to say that Beats by Dre spared no expense when advertising their new Powerbeats Pro 2 with Heart Rate Monitoring.

Not only have the three stars highlighted in the commercial achieved nearly everything in their respective sports, but earned generational wealth in the process. Shohei Ohtani's net worth coming it at $150 million according Celebrity Net Worth. The other two are in another tier, with LeBron James coming in at $800 million, and Lionel Messi coming in at a whopping $850 million.

Expand Tweet

Shohei Ohtani's appearance in the advertisement only helps cement him as arguably the most popular player in Major League Baseball. Despite English not being Ohtani's first language, the two-way superstar continues to capture the hearts and minds of fans as the face of the league, making him must-watch television every night.

Shohei Ohtani looked impressive both swinging the bat at pitching at Dodgers training camp

Last season, the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar became the first player in MLB history to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in the same season, finshing the year with 54 and 59 respectively. As dominant as he was in 2024, it appears that the three-time MVP is nearing a return to the mound this upcoming season.

Expand Tweet

The Japanese superstar was seen in a video throwing off of the mound and swinging a bat. Even after winning the first World Series title of his career, Ohtani is locked in and could put up another historic season in 2025. It will be interesting to see how he will fare on the mound after not pitching all of last year following UCL surgery. At this point, the sky might not be the limit for Shohei Ohtani.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback