Watch: Shohei Ohtani and wife Mamiko Tanaka steal the spotlight in an all-black ensemble at Dodgers Blue Diamond Gala

Shohei Ohtani, the baseball sensation of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and his wife Mamiko Tanaka turned heads at the Dodgers' 2024 Blue Diamond Gala with their all-black ensembles. The power couple made a striking appearance at the event, showcasing their style and elegance.

Expand Tweet

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation hosts the Blue Diamond Gala every year. It is an event where players, coaches, front office staff and others get together to celebrate and give back to the community at Dodger Stadium. This year’s gala featured performances by renowned artists like Ed Sheran and entertainment hosted by SportsNet LA reporter Kirsten Watson.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ohtani and Tanaka, dressed in coordinated black outfits, exuded grace and charm as they mingled with attendees and supported LAFD’s charitable initiatives. The couple’s appearance got a lot of praise and attention, showing that they are a strong team off the field.

Shohei Ohtani made his marriage to Mamiko Tanaka public back in January, shocking baseball world

Mamiko Tanaka, formerly a professional basketball player for the Fujitsu Red Wave in Japan, has won over fans as Ohtani’s No. 1 supporter and wife. The revelation of their marriage earlier this year added another layer of intrigue to Ohtani’s already private and mysterious Major League Baseball journey.

As Shohei Ohtani continues to make headlines both for his athletic prowess and personal life, the global fascination with the Dodgers’ star player shows no signs of waning. His 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers further elevated his status as a sports icon.

Not only did the Blue Diamond Gala honor the Dodgers’ accomplishments and their dedication to the Los Angeles community, but it also gave people like Ohtani and Tanaka a chance to make a public appearance.

Their presence at the gala underscored their support for charitable causes and exemplified their status as a power couple in the world of sports and entertainment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback