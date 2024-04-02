WATCH: Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto try to hold back laughter in a game of Playground Compliments

Los Angeles Dodgers teammates, Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, recently engaged in a playful game called "Playground Compliments." The concept is similar to the famous "Between Two Ferns" series, where participants try to avoid laughter, only here it is through giving each other compliments.

Expand Tweet

While sitting in folding chairs in front of each other, Ohtani and Yamamoto spoke praise while trying to keep a straight face. Despite their efforts to remain cool, the infectious laughter added to the charm and humor of the exchange.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You have a handsome face." - Said Ohtani as he tried to hold his laughter.

Shohei Ohtani started the game by complimenting Yamamoto on his graceful pitching style. Yamamoto thanked Ohtani and gave a compliment of his own, mentioning his kindness. As the praise kept coming, Ohtani’s attempts to hold back laughter became more and more unsuccessful, and he finally gave in to Yamamoto’s wit and humor.

The fun banter between the two Japanese players provided worldwide fans with a delightful glimpse into their relationship both on and off the field. Ohtani and Yamamoto showed their personalities and sincere friendship despite a competitive spirit and professional approach to baseball.

Shohei Ohtani has recently made headlines regarding an alleged betting scandal and a slow start to 2024.

As the video spreads on social media, Shohei Ohtani is currently facing several personal challenges, including his involvement in an alleged gambling scandal, and a less-than-impressive start to the 2024 season. Despite his dominance elsewhere, Ohtani is yet to hit a homer against the San Francisco Giants, but the two-way sensation will be looking to kick off his expected performance as the Los Angeles Dodgers face them this week.

While Ohtani’s talents on the baseball diamond are widely celebrated, he continues to make off-field headlines. Whether through one of the biggest scandals in recent years, or through "Playground Compliments." Ohtani and Yamamoto’s friendship may serve as a lesson to remember the human side of sports and spotlight athletes.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.