WATCH: Shota Imanaga steals the spotlight at 2024 All-MLB Awards singing ‘Go Cubs Go’, to Mookie Betts' delight

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga stole the spotlight at the 2024 All-MLB Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday. Imanaga set the stage at The Cosmopolitan on fire with his lyrical participation in the Cubs' anthem, "Go Cubs Go."

The Japanese ace joined the Cubs ahead of the 2024 season, signing a four-year, $53,000,000 contract. While much of the hype was on his fellow countrymen Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani, the former Yokohama DeNA BayStars star was one of the best pitchers in 2024.

On Thursday, a video circulated online where Imanaga was holding the mic and participating in singing "Go Cubs Go" energetically. The cameras turned to LA Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts, who was seen vibing to it.

Shota Imanaga named to All-MLB second team

In just his first year in the MLB, Shota Imanaga left a noteworthy impression, leading to voters picking him to the All-MLB second team. He finished the 2024 season pitching in 29 games, holding a 2.91 ERA and 1.02 WHIP, leading his team to a 15-3 record.

Imanaga joined the star-studded All-MLB second team rotation, which included:

Dylan Cease, San Diego Padres Michael King, San Diego Padres Seth Lugo, Kansas City Royals Framber Valdez, Houston Astros

Meanwhile, the All-MLB first team was also filled with the best pitchers, including Cy Young contenders. They are as follows:

Corbin Burnes, Baltimore Orioles Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves Paul Skenes (Rookie), Pittsburgh Pirates Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

Interestingly, Shota Imanaga was the sole representation for the Cubs in All-MLB selections. The team's 83-79 campaign was good enough for third place in NL Central as it missed out on postseason qualification.

Here is the All-MLB first team:

Catcher: William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers

First Baseman: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Second Baseman: Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

Shortstop: Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

Third Baseman: José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians

Outfielders: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers (World Champions) Aaron Judge, New York Yankees (American League Champions) Juan Soto, New York Yankees (American League Champions)

Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Relief Pitchers: Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians, Ryan Helsley, St. Louis Cardinals

