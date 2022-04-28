Watch: St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson throws out New York Mets base runner at third base with laser-beam accuracy

The St. Louis Cardinals have a new sheriff in center field, and his name is Dylan Carlson. During the afternoon grudge match between the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets on Wednesday April 27, Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson laid down the law on greedy Mets baserunner Luis Guillorme, who tried to turn an easy double into a triple.

Take a look at the video below. This is one of the best throws you'll see all season.

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson shows off his wicked arm

What makes this throw so much better is the level of animosity that's been building between these two clubs over this week's series. In Tuesday's game, the Cardinals and Mets almost clashed around home plate for a classic baseball scuffle after Cardinals' pitcher Kodi Whitley drilled Pete Alonso in the head with a pitch.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Pete Alonso was just hit by a pitch in the helmet, and he was hot about it. Appeared to say say some words to Cardinals pitcher Kodi Whitley after the HBP. The Mets' dugout sort-of emptied, but order was quickly restored. Pete Alonso was just hit by a pitch in the helmet, and he was hot about it. Appeared to say say some words to Cardinals pitcher Kodi Whitley after the HBP. The Mets' dugout sort-of emptied, but order was quickly restored. https://t.co/T6WfDnSqBg

Not only that, but Dylan Carlson's laser-beam throw-out of Luis Guillorme at third base probably saved the Cardinals at least one run. Guillorme was batting in the number eight spot. Had he reached base, the Mets would've been just one hitter away from turning over their lineup and possibly shifting the game's offensive momentum in their favor.

Listen to the fans too. When the ball initially flew over Carlson's head, they emitted a collective sigh of disappointment. It's almost like Carlson took this as a challenge. He bare-handed the ball and threw a strike to third baseman, Nolan Arenado, for the out.

John Denton @JohnDenton555 Even more context on that Dylan Carlson throw from deep CF to throw out Luis Guillorme: Carlson's throw is the 2nd-hardest OF assist that Statcast has tracked from a #STLCards OF since the system began tracking in 2015. No. 1 is 98.5 mph from Jason Heyward on June 7, 2015. Even more context on that Dylan Carlson throw from deep CF to throw out Luis Guillorme: Carlson's throw is the 2nd-hardest OF assist that Statcast has tracked from a #STLCards OF since the system began tracking in 2015. No. 1 is 98.5 mph from Jason Heyward on June 7, 2015.

Twitter users didn't take long to react to the throw. Cardinals beat writer John Denton was quick to provide some in-depth analysis as he wrote that Carlson's bullet was the second-hardest outfield assist that Statcast has recorded from a St. Louis Cardinals outfielder since the system began tracking in 2015.

With that throw, Dylan Carlson may have just established himself as the kind of outfielder that opposing base runners don't take chances with. He's got a cannon arm and he knows how to use it.

