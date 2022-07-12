Watch: St. Louis Cardinals outfielder sends Phillies DH Darick Hall back to the dugout with a spectacular move

The St. Louis Cardinals are the gold standard in the league when it comes to defense. They are coming off a historic 2021 campaign wherein five of their players won Golden Glove Awards — the most in MLB history.

With that being said, it is tantamount to the fact that Cardinals players are expected to make incredible defensive plays. Look no further than young stud Dylan Carlson.

In today's game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Carlson made an incredible grab to deny Philadelphia's Darick Hall. The outfielder snatched a possible extra-base hit away from the designated hitter and preserved the one-run deficit against the Phillies.

The St. Louis Cardinals would rally in the succeeding inning, which was started by an Alex Dickerson RBI single. The team wouldn't look back as they kept piling on to the lead and finished off with a Lars Nootbaar home run in the ninth.

The Cardinals came away with the 6-1 victory to improve their record to 47-42. The Phillies, on the other hand, are now at 46-41.

St. Louis Cardinals parade 4 players for the All-Star Game

The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the premier teams in the National League this year. Four players from the team have been selected as All-Stars.

A year after a memorable All-Star Game and a return appearance in Colorado, Nolan Arenado will now make an appearance in his native SoCal. This is Arenado's seventh All-Star Game selection.

Paul Goldschmidt, the National League MVP Award frontrunner, will make his start at first base. Reliever Ryan Helsley, who has a 0.73 ERA in 29 games this season, will make his first All-Star appearance.

And by virtue of the Legacy Pick, MLB has chosen the legendary slugger Albert Pujols to play in this year's All-Star Game. It is the three-time NL MVP's 11th All-Star selection (his first since 2015 and his first NL selection since 2010).

The Machine made his return to the St. Louis Cardinals this year for a farewell tour. However, he reiterated that he will treat the season like any other and try to find ways to help his team towards a playoff run.

St. Louis ties the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Mets and the Toronto Blue Jays for the third-most All-Star representatives. The New York Yankees have six All-Star representatives, while the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros have five.

