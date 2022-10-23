Watch: Super Bowl champion and Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce downs a can of beer in the NLCS match between the Phillies and the Padres

Philadelphia Phillies fans are some of the most passionate in all of MLB. They are part of the quartet of Philadelphia fans for the major American sports team with the fans of the Flyers, Eagles, and 76ers.

As many know at this point, the Phillies made their first postseason appearance in 11 years and to say they were pumped up for the achievement will be an understatement. Philadelphia Eagles center, four-time First Team All-Pro, and Super Bowl 52 champion Jason Kelce was spotted in the Phils' home NLCS game against the Padres cracking open a cold one and downing it.

"Jason Kelce GONE WILD! 🔥🔥" - @ John Clark

The future football Hall of Famer was so hyped that he hugged and picked up Phillies mascot Phillie Phanatic. The energy from the start of the game was electric and it translated to the Phillies outshining the Padres 4-2 at Citizens Bank Park.

Philadelphia Phillies move closer to the Fall Classic

The Fightin Phils are one game away from the World Series

Coming into the season, no one expected the Phils to dominate the regular season and even do better in the postseason. They looked sinking and hapless and fell to 21-29 by the end of May, which warranted the sacking of skipper Joe Girardi on June 3.

Since his replacement Rob Thomson's appointment, however, the Phils have gone firing on all cylinders. The team went 19-8 in the month of June and 18-11 in the month of August that had them quietly rising up in the NL East. They had a rocky end to the season, going 11-14 in September, but it was enough for them to land a wild card spot.

They then toppled the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card Series before stunning the MLB sphere and toppling the 101-win reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves. With their win against the Padres yesterday, they could close out the NLCS and return to the World Series for the first time since 2009.

