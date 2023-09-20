WATCH: Superdad makes stunning one-handed catch while holding baby during Braves vs. Phillies

A new hero made his mark at Truist Park this week, and he wasn't even donning a uniform. Amid a Braves vs. Phillies showdown, it was a Braves supporter who captured the crowd's attention. The Braves fan skillfully caught Nick Castellanos' powerful home run with one hand while holding his baby against his chest.

Phillies' Nick Castellanos had hit a mighty dinger, sending the ball soaring into center field for a 2-0 lead in the second inning. The Braves supporter displayed remarkable composure and steady hands to capture the ball.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The fan's catch was more than just a mere spectacle; it was potentially lifesaving. Another young fan was seated in the line of fire, completely unaware of the fast-approaching ball.

The remarkable feat sparked an online celebration. The internet buzzed with praise for the display of "dad power," turning the man into an internet sensation.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Nick Castellanos hits a pair of homers in a key game against the Braves

On the field, the atmosphere was already electric, thanks in part to Phillies' Nick Castellanos. He blasted a second home run of the game, marking his 27th home run of the MLB season. However, the excitement extended beyond the baseball field thanks to the "super dad."

In 2023, Nick Castellanos was a key player for the Phillies with a batting average of .272 and 99 RBIs so far. The outcome of the game had its own drama. The Atlanta Braves were narrowly defeated by the Philadelphia Phillies with a final score of 5-6.

Although the Braves have already secured the division title, the Phillies' win places them in a strong second position in the NL East. This intensifies the competition for the postseason spot as the season progresses.