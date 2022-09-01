WATCH: Texas Rangers' Corey Seager breaks his record for most home runs by a left-handed shortstop in a single season 

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager made history Wednesday afternoon. While facing the Houston Astros, Seager blasted a solo homer off of Christian Javier in the first inning. The solo bomb broke the record for most home runs in a single season by a left-handed batting shortstop. A record that Seager already owned.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Corey Seager hits his career high 29th homer of the year!



That breaks his own record for most homers by a left-handed SS in a season Corey Seager hits his career high 29th homer of the year!That breaks his own record for most homers by a left-handed SS in a season https://t.co/l2edVcrjly

Seager has played well for the Rangers this year. Batting .255 with 29 home runs, and 69 RBIs. His latest home run tied him with Shohei Ohtani for tenth in all of MLB. The 69 runs batted in ties him with Mookie Betts for 31st in baseball.

Seager debuted for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015. He was selected by the Dodgers in the first round of the 2012 MLB draft. He would end up winning the 2016 National League Rookie of the Year award.

Since entering the league, Seager has made a name for himself as one of the top shortstops in the MLB. He was named an All-Star in his first two seasons with Los Angeles. It seems he made the right decision in foregoing his scholarship to play at the University of South Carolina and instead signing with the Dodgers.

Scouting_Baseball @scoutingbasebl Corey Seager



Drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 1st round (18th) of the 2012 MLB June Amateur Draft from Northwest Cabarrus HS (Concord, NC). Corey Seager Drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 1st round (18th) of the 2012 MLB June Amateur Draft from Northwest Cabarrus HS (Concord, NC). https://t.co/xCVfinthiE

Corey Seager would help the Los Angeles Dodgers win a World Series title in 2020. He was named the NL Championship Most Valuable Player and the World Series MVP that year.

After spending the majority of his career with Los Angeles, Seager decided to enter the world of free agency this past offseason. He ended up signing a ten-year $325 million deal with the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers were quite the spenders this past offseason. They also acquired Marcus Semien to secure the middle-infield with Seager. The big spending seems to be paying off. Sitting at 58-71 this year, they are two games away from their win total of 60 games last year.

As Corey Seager breaks his own record, there's no denying he is a top shortstop in Major League Baseball

Texas Rangers v Minnesota Twins

Since coming to the Texas Rangers, it seems that talk of Corey Seager being one of the best shortstops in baseball has taken a hit. Texas is not great; they sit third in the AL West behind the Astros and the Mariners. They don't generate a lot of national attention and some people forget about Seager.

Corey Seager is a 3-time All-Star with two Silver Slugger Awards. He's been exceptional since his debut in 2015. Being a power-hitting shortstop who bats left-handed gives him an edge over most shortstops who bat right-handed. He is a top tier shortstop on a mid tier team.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif