Watch: Timmy Trumpet performs "Narco" at Citi Field to set up New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz

With the New York Mets leading by one run in the ninth, Edwin Diaz and Timmy Trumpet were called on to save the day. In a closely-contested game between first and second-place in the National League, the stakes couldn't have been higher for Diaz. Luckily for the two-time All-Star, he had a little extra help on this occasion.

Timothy Jude Smith, also known by his stage name Timmy Trumpet, was on standby at Citi Field in case the Mets closer was called upon. Diaz walking out to the famous "Narco" track has become a regular feature at Mets games. With the Mets leading the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 in a tight battle, the stage was set.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia IT HAPPENED! Timmy Trumpet performed Edwin Diaz’s walkout song LIVE at Citi Field IT HAPPENED! Timmy Trumpet performed Edwin Diaz’s walkout song LIVE at Citi Field https://t.co/govP8uXzMl

"IT HAPPENED! Timmy Trumpet performed Edwin Diaz’s walkout song LIVE at Citi Field" - Jomboy Media

The song gained popularity in the baseball world after Diaz selected it as his entrance song. The five-year old track by the Dutch EDM duo Blasterjaxx and the Australian Timmy Trumpet is now a favorite among Mets fans.

The 41,922 in attendance went wild as Diaz approached the mound. This was a chance for the Mets to test themselves against the league's best. Diaz did not disappoint. He has been a rock for the Mets' bullpen this season and continued his exemplary form on Wednesday night.

The right-handed closer took just nine pitches to finish the Dodgers. He pitched one inning, allowed no runs, and struck out one batter.

Edwin Diaz received some extra help on Monday as Timmy Trumpet perfomed the closer's entrance music

Edwin Diaz celebrates after defeating the Atlanta Braves 5-2 at Citi Field in New York City

Edwin Diaz is now 3-1 on the season with a 1.28 ERA and a .90 WHIP. With 29 saves this season, he ranks fourth overall in the majors. He leads the Mets in the WHIP category and ranks in the top five in strikeouts. Those are pretty phenomenal statistics considering his teammates include Cy Young Award winners like Jacob DeGrom and Max Scherzer.

A strong seven-inning performance by Jacob deGrom set the Mets up for a victory on Wednesday night. He allowed just one run off three hits and stuck out nine batters to keep the Mets in the game. Edwin Diaz was the final nail in the coffin.

"TimmyTrumpet, Met for life!" - New York Mets

The Mets are now 83-48 on the season. Every victory is crucial for the team as they hope to hold off the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East. The Mets are now three games ahead of the Braves and 10 games ahead of the Philadelphia Philles.

With the Dodgers almost certain to make the playoffs, last night's game could be a preview for and NL Division Series in October. After last night's performance, the services of Timmy Trumpet may be required again in the postseason.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt