WATCH: Tommy Pham fires back as Yankees fans jeer him during Pirates game

New Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham may not be rated among the biggest superstars of the MLB, but he is quite well-known for his fiery, competitive spirit on the field. Therefore, it was no surprise to see the veteran fire back a hot riposte to a heckler at the Grapefruit League against the New York Yankees earlier this week.

Some Yankees fans had apparently taunted Tommy Pham with derogatory remarks about his private parts. The Pirates, staying true to his short-tempered self, instantly lashed back at the fan with an expletive-laden response.

A video clip of the incident was recorded by a fan from the bleachers. It was later uploaded in the form of an Instagram reel by Jomboy Media on Wednesday.

The video showed Tommy Pham playing defense at left field for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their spring training game against the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Monday. In a moment between pitches, Pham turned around to the fans behind the fence that had been heckling him and vented his fury at them with an explicit retort.

"I bet you got a little d***, too," he yelled back to the fans, who certainly seemed to draw great delight by provoking an obscene response from the player.

The clip ends with Pham running in to grab a ground ball on the next pitch. The Yankees eventually thrashed the Pirates 12-3 in the contest.

Tommy Pham may receive up to $250,000 in performance bonus for 2025

The Pirates are the 10th organization that TommyPham has represented in the MLB (Image Source: IMAGN)

Tommy Pham had joined the Pittsburgh Pirates for the 2025 season on a one-year, $4.025 million deal. According to the details of the contract released by the Pirates last month, Pham could earn an extra $250,000 in performance bonuses.

Pham will receive $125,000 each upon reaching 475 and 525 plate appearances for the team this year. He will also earn $50,000 if he is an All-Star, $75,000 if he wins a Silver Slugger award, and $25,000 if he wins a Gold Glove.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are the 10th franchise that Pham has represented since making his major league debut in 2014. He is set to turn 37 next month as he heads into his 12th season in the MLB.

The journeyman right-hander had turned out for the Chicago White Sox, the St. Louis Cardinals, and the Kansas City Royals in 2024, posting a .248/.305/.368 slash line with nine home runs and 39 RBIs.

