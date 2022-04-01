Watch: True to his statement, NFL star J.J. Watt turns up to watch Shohei Ohtani pitch

Shohei Ohtani's most famous fan was in the house on Thursday. The Spring Training matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Milwaukee Brewers had Arizona Cardinals defensive star J.J. Watt in attendance.

Last week, after Shohei Ohtani displayed his typical brilliance, Watt took to Twitter to request the details of the Japanese superstar's next start.

JJ Watt @JJWatt



Your spring training facility is right down the road and I’d like to come watch him, Mike, Rendon, Thor, etc.



#MVP Could you please let me know when Shohei Ohtani is next scheduled to pitch @Angels Your spring training facility is right down the road and I’d like to come watch him, Mike, Rendon, Thor, etc. Could you please let me know when Shohei Ohtani is next scheduled to pitch @Angels?Your spring training facility is right down the road and I’d like to come watch him, Mike, Rendon, Thor, etc. #MVP

J.J. Watt is Shohei Ohtani's most famous fan

The Los Angeles Angels were more than happy to extend an invite to the five-time NFL Pro Bowler. He was seated in the front row during Ohtani's outing against the Brewers. Watt is certainly not a bandwagon Shohei Ohtani fan. The thrice-victorious NFL Defensive Player of the Year publicly campaigned for Ohtani in the 2021 season for the American League Most Valuable Player award, commenting on how unique it was in the modern era to illustrate dominance at the highest level while playing multiple positions.

Watt's adoration and respect for Shohei Ohtani speaks to the classic line that "greatness respects greatness." Like Ohtani, Watt had to overcome numerous obstacles to reach the pinnacle of his sport. Coming out of high school, J.J. Watt was unranked in traditionally-respected college football ranking systems. Although he succeeded in every facet during his youth, there were doubts that he would amount to a significant player in the higher levels.

He chose to walk-on at the University of Wisconsin, where he worked his way up from the scout team to be a leader on one of the Big Ten's fiercest defenses. This would lead to him being selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft where he would become one of the greatest defenders in the game.

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

Ohtani overcame his own struggles. In an era where it is hard enough to convince an American team to take a risk on a player, Ohtani pushed to find a team that would allow him to both pitch and hit. As he arrived, the term "Japanese Babe Ruth" was surrounded by chuckles and sarcasm. The chuckles soon turned to gasps of awe, and the gasps turned into roaring cheers.

Ohtani overcame the American League's most lethal sluggers, its most dominant aces, and even his own body when he was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery. If there's one ideology he shares with Angels superfan J.J. Watt, it's that greatness is not just about your stats, it's about what you overcome.

Edited by Windy Goodloe