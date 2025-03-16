WATCH: Tyler Glasnow turns young fan’s day around with Shohei Ohtani card surprise in Tokyo

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow is a part of the 31-man roster that has traveled to Japan for the 2025 Tokyo Series. Glasnow was expected to start for his team in their first exhibition game of the tour against the Yomiuri Giants on Saturday but played no part in the contest.

Tyler Glasnow was in a relaxed mood as he explored the fan concourse just outside the Tokyo Dome on Sunday. The right-hander took some time to crack open a few packs of baseball cards and pulled a card of Shohei Ohtani before handing over the set to a young fan.

Here's the video:

MLB shared the story on X. The clip was shot by Glasnow's Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Blake Snell.

The clip starts with Tyler Glasnow sitting at a table in a snack bar at the fan concourse. He was ripping some packs of baseball cards while two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell was recording it on phone.

"Oh! What a pull!," Glasnow exclaimed after pulling the card belonging to Shohei Ohtani, while Blake Snell could be heard chuckling with delight offscreen.

"I'll sell it right now! Who's got the best offer?," Glasnow declared before holding up the card for the camera to zoom in and give it a better view.

The Dodgers pitcher then walked over to three young kids who had been watching them from the walkway near the railings.

"Here. You guys want these?" he asked before handing the set to one of them. "That's for you."

"Yeah, no problem. No problem," he answered after the kid mumbled his thanks in apparent disbelief. "Nice to meet you."

Before leaving, Glasnow also responded to a high five with the boy who was mesmerized by what had transpired. No doubt, there's going to be at least one boy in Japan tonight who will be sleeping with a smile on his face.

Tyler Glasnow announces wedding plans

Tyler Glasnow with his new fiancée Meghan Murphy (Image Source: IMAGN)

Tyler Glasnow disclosed earlier this week that he will be tying the knot with his partner Meghan Murphy this year. He made the revelation on the Chris Rose Rotation podcast on Tuesday after the host had mentioned her as his girlfriend.

"She's my fiancee now too," Glasnow corrected him. "That happened a while ago. Yeah, that happened in August last year, and then we'll get married in November coming up. Lots of stuff going on."

Tyer Glasnow and his fiancee Meghan Murphy have been together since 2021. Last year, the Dodgers pitcher had revelaed in an interview the Los Angeles Times that he had first noticed Meghan among the crowd at a ballgame his team was playing at the time.

