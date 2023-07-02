Thanks to Cincinnati Reds' victory celebration, even though Taylor Swift's album Red came out in 2012, the Swifties had the celebration coming in 2023.

Cincinnati Reds emerged victorious on their home grounds with a 7-5 score against San Diego Padres on Friday night. The after-celebration had red sparks and fireworks that disrupted Taylor Swift's concert happening next door.

A soft melodious piano intro from the "tolerate it" piece was playing at Paycor Stadium when fireworks suddenly lit up the sky. Caught off guard, Swifties, who were deeply immersed in the "Evermore" era, found themselves confused and distracted by the unexpected display of lights and noise.

The Eras Tour is the sixth concert tour the American singer, songwriter Taylor Swift, starting from March 2023 to August 2024. While the concerts have many surprises for devoted fans, the fireworks were certainly not a part of them! The loud noises made it difficult for the stadium full of people to follow the music.

Reds have a tradition of Fireworks Fridays for MLB fans where after the game there is a spectacular firework display. It starts after around 15 minutes after the game finishes. Unfortunately, it coincided with one of the slow pieces by the pop icon instead of the upbeat ones.

Cincinnati Reds won in extra innings with two home runs by Spencer Steer

Spencer Steer's heroics lift Cincinnati past San Diego Padres in an extra-inning clash. Matt McLain's delivery in the clutch kept the winning streak alive. With this triumph, the Reds have now secured their third consecutive win and their 15th victory out of 18 games played. Daniel Duarte has secured his first major league win as the Cincinnati Reds win their third match out of 17 against San Diego, dating back to the beginning of 2021.

The 4th of July will have many fireworks displays throughout the country. We can hope that her next concert doesn't coincide with the celebration.

