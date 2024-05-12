WATCH: US Navy Admiral Daryl Lane Caudle throws first pitch in army uniform ahead of Marlins game

On Saturday, the Miami Marlins hosted the 35th Commander of the United States Fleet Forces Command, Admiral Daryl Lane Caudle, as part of "Fleet Week Miami." Fleet Week is held between May 5 and May 12, during which the Navy will send four ships to Port Miami. Various events are scheduled throughout the city to welcome the sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen to South Florida.

Ahead of the Marlins game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Admiral Daryl Lane Caudle was invited to throw the ceremonial pitch at LoanDepot Park. The Marlins social handle captured and shared the first pitch.

As part of "Fleet Week Miami," fans can enjoy free concerts by Navy and Marine Corps bands, learn about and explore the capabilities of Sea Services, and tour the visiting ships.

The 2024 visiting ships are as follows:

USS Harry S Truman (CVN 75): Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier

USS Bataan (LHD 5): Amphibious Assault Ship

USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55): Guided Missile Cruiser

USS Normandy (CG 60): Guided Missile Cruiser

USCGC Seneca (WMEC 906): Medium Endurance Cutter

Marlins drops two straight game against the major league-leading Phillies

The top and bottom teams of the NL East division are playing a three-game series at LoanDepot Park. As expected, so far both contests have been lopsided, with the Phillies improving their major league record to 28-12. On the other hand, the Marlins have slid to 10-31 after their 8-3 loss on Saturday.

Until the fifth inning, the Marlins were leading the game 1-0, courtesy of Vidal Bruján's solo shot to right center field against Taijuan Walker. This was the only scoring hit given up by Walker in his six innings outing.

With bases loaded in the sixth, Bryson Stott hit the tie-breaking triple, clearing the triple and giving the Phillies a 3-1 lead. They scored one more in the sixth and added four more in the eighth to put Phillies up 8-3. Cristian Pache contributed three hits and an RBI.

Such was the offensive juggernaut of the Phillies that, apart from Bryce Harper, every hitter at least registered one hit.

“The bottom of the lineup has done a great job the last couple of days,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “It’s good to see. We’re getting guys time off and the guys that don’t usually play are performing.”

The last game of the series is scheduled to be played on Sunday, with the Marlins looking to avoid a series sweep.

