WATCH: Vania King delivers unique first pitch with a tennis racquet ahead of Diamondbacks vs. Reds showdown

Former US tennis player Vania King took center stage ahead of the series finale between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cincinnati Reds in Chase Field, Arizona. Fans at the venue were surprised as she used her Babolat racquet to deploy her perfect serving routine to throw the ceremonial pitch ahead of the game.

Take a look at Vania King's unique first pitch here:

For her amazing contributions to society and humanitarian work, the Diamondbacks organization invited Vania King to throw the ceremonial pitch on Wednesday ahead of game three between Arizona and the Cincinnati Reds.

Vania King is a two-time grand slam champion who has mostly participated in doubles events throughout her career. She won back-to-back grand slams in 2010 with Kazakhstani teammate Yaroslava Shevdova, the Wimbledon and the US Open. Vania has 15 career titles in doubles events and achieved the highest ranking of World No. 3 in Doubles on June 6, 2011.

King is the founder and executive director of Serving Up Hope, which is a non-profit organization under 501(c)3 of the United States Code. Her foundation works as the driving force to provide opportunities and life assistance to underserved children through tennis.

The Diamondbacks won the series against the Reds in a low-scoring game 3 at Chase Field

It was all to play for in game 3, as the series was tied one piece after Arizona took game 1 6-5, but the Reds bounced to take game 2 6-2 at Chase Field.

The Arizona Diamondbacks started Brandon Pfaadt on the mound in game 3. He has been subpar this season for Arizona when compared to his exploits from last year. But he delivered on Wednesday night as he pitched seven innings, gave up just one run on two hits, and struck out nine batters.

The Cincinnati Reds started Andrew Abbott from the mound, who was equally exceptional as he gave up one run, four hits, and struck out four batters in seven innings pitched.

There was nothing to separate the two ballclubs through seven innings. It took a double from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the bottom of the eighth inning to drive in Corbin Carroll, which turned out to be enough for the D-backs to claim victory in the three-game series.

The Diamondbacks will now take on the Detroit Tigers in a three-game series starting Friday night at Chase Field.

