Watch: Video emerges of 18-year old Shohei Ohtani throwing heat in high school, fastball gets up to 100 miles per hour

Long before becoming the most electric player in the MLB, Shohei Ohtani was a pitcher in high school in Japan with the dream of playing in the major leagues. While the story may be common, the talent level was anything but, making the young stud one of the top baseball prospects on the planet.

This talent disparity was on display regularly if you were one of his opponents, and now this video shows just how impossible it was to go up against him, even in high school. The video was posted to Twitter by MLB elites, and shows that the Los Angeles Angels superstar has always been a special talent.

Baseball @mlbelites_ Shohei Ohtani throwing 100 mph in high school Shohei Ohtani throwing 100 mph in high school 👀 https://t.co/rB3T2s7ugr

Imagine being an 18-year-old high school baseball player, probably more worried about a physics exam than the game, then this phenom throws 100 mile per hour fastball to strike you out? At that point it would be impossible not to be discouraged and probably switch your focus to that upcoming school exam.

Shohei Ohtani has unlimited potential

The craziest part of this video of the young star throwing 100 miles per hour, is that it was filmed only nine years ago. The now 27-year-old stud pitcher now finds himself leading a team alongside Mike Trout, and it still feels like he has not entered his prime. After winning MVP in 2021 with a season that can only be compared to New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth, Shohei Ohtani proved to be in a class of his own.

The Los Angeles Angels and their superstars have been in a historically bad slump as of late, as contextualized by this user on Twitter.

Fuzzy @fuzzyfromyt Ohtani last 12 games: .171-BA & .712-OPS

The fact that thses two superstars have been struggling mightily, yet everyone still knows they will turn it around soon, is a testament to their resilency and respect level.

Shohei Ohtani is also a seemingly unending source of highlight reel-worthy plays, whether he is crushing balls out of the park or throwing heat from the mound. The slugger has already surpassed the double-digit homer run mark on the season. The highlights were compiled and posted to YouTube by the MLB.

In addition to being one of the best players alive, the Japanese phenom remains one of the most beloved players in the game, with answers like this one given to Sam Blum endearing him to the fanbase.

Sam Blum @SamBlum3 Shohei Ohtani on if he was tipping his pitches: “I’m not sure, you can ask the other side (laughing).” Shohei Ohtani on if he was tipping his pitches: “I’m not sure, you can ask the other side (laughing).”

It will be a long time before we can fully measure the impact of this legendary player, but with his talent level off the chart and through the roof, he is almost a lock to make the Hall of Fame and be one of the best all-time players in MLB history.

