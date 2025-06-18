WATCH: Warnings issued on both Dodgers-Padres after Shohei Ohtani and Fernando Tatis Jr. got hit by pitch

Things got heated in the second game of the series between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium after players from both teams were hit by a pitch.

San Diego star Fernando Tatis Jr. was hit by Lou Trivino's fastball in the top of the third inning. It seemed to be in retaliation to Andy Pages' hit-by-pitch in Monday's series opener by Padres ace Dylan Cease.

The Padres responded in the bottom of the third as San Diego starter Randy Vasquez hit Shohei Ohtani with a 94 mph fastball in his right leg. Ohtani grimaced in pain and jogged to first base after the hit. Both teams were warned after the hit by pitches.

However, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was seemingly incensed with the umpire's decision to not toss Vasquez. Roberts confronted the umpire and was ejected for his outburst.

The reaction from Roberts was understandable as Shohei Ohtani is arguably the best player in the MLB and only resumed pitching on Monday.

Dodgers' Andy Pages reflected on his hit-by-pitch incident

Andy Pages was animated after he was hit by Dylan Cease's pitch in the series opener. However, Pages felt it wasn't intentional from the Padres ace and his reaction was driven by adrenaline.

“They thought I was relaying signs when I was jumping at second base, I think,” Pages said in Spanish. “It’s impossible that he can’t miss a slider on the corner, and he missed a fastball a strike zone inside.

“I don’t think it was the right way to react. But like I told him, there are things you don’t really see sometimes. I told him I reacted on adrenaline. What happened, happened. I tried to find a way to apologize.”

While Dave Roberts downplayed the hit-by-pitch incident in the series opener, the Dodgers manager was incensed when Shohei Ohtani was struck on Tuesday, leading to his ejection following a furious confrontation.

