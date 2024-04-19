WATCH: Whit Merrifield presents Phillies in-field coach with custom tequila bottle & watch for no. 9 jersey

Veteran OF Whit Merrifield joined the ranks with the Phillies this past offseason after signing a one-year, $8 million contract that includes a club option for the 2025 season. The three-time All-Star wanted the No. 9 jersey on Philadelphia's roster and he got the same jersey, which was last worn by Travis Jankowski in 2021.

As a tribute to his in-field coach, Bobby Dickerson, for the No. 9 jersey, Whit Merrifield gifted the Phillies in-field coach with a customized Tequila bottle with his jersey number on it and a black watch.

Take a look at the story in this X post:

Whit Merrifield's versatility has been on full display since he made his move to Philadelphia. In his last three outings with the Phillies, he has played in left field, third base, and as a designated hitter.

Merrifield is 35 years old now and manager Rob Thomson aims to utilize his potential whenever and wherever necessary during gamedays. Whit has struck up a chord with his fellow Philadelphia teammates and has been decent since making his move from free agency.

Whit Merrifield has previously spent eight seasons in the big leagues, with the majority of that tenure coming with the Kansas City Royals.

With the Royals, Merrifield led the charts in his hits and stolen bases, which earned him a good contract with the Blue Jays before being denied a contract extension with Toronto to become a free agent after the 2023 MLB season.

Whit Merrifield was alright, receiving less guaranteed money and playing time to sign with the Phillies

Before signing with the Philadelphia Phillies, Merrifield had the idea that he wouldn't be receiving much salary and even less playing time since he was joining an already-stacked lineup. But Whit was sure that he had to take his talents to Philly, despite the aforesaid apprehensions, and ultimately signed a one-year deal.

Whit Merrifield said:

"It checked a lot of boxes for me. The reputation of this team and this clubhouse gets around. Watching some of these playoff games in Philadelphia, I wanted to be a part of it. I'm really thrilled."

He further added:

"I was an All-Star last year. I've done that. I want to win, though, so I'm here to do whatever I need to do to win and to help this team win"

The left fielder has yet to get going this season and has struggled with his limited number of outings at the plate. He hasn't registered any home runs or RBIs and is slashing with a batting average of .107 so far this season.

