WATCH: White Sox game faces bizarre delay after first base coach goes MIA

A 44-minute rain delay wasn't the only holdup during Monday’s game between the Chicago White Sox and Atlanta Braves.

When the White Sox came to bat in the bottom of the eighth, first base coach Jason Bourgeois was nowhere to be seen. What ensued was a frantic minute in the White Sox dugout as the team attempted to locate their missing coach.

Bourgeois finally came out, albeit in an awkward manner, to take his position. The game then finally resumed.

This is definitely not the kind of delay you get to see often. Thanks to the 2024 White Sox, now you have.

White Sox remain winless after four games

The Braves defeated the White Sox 9-0 at Guaranteed Rate Field in a game that was shortened to eight innings because of rain.

The result saw them drop to 0-4 for the season. If these early results are anything to go by, it's going to be a long, long season for the South Siders.

Austin Riley’s three-run homer and Charlie Morton’s excellent pitching were the highlights from the Braves' comprehensive win.

Morton threw 5 ⅔ innings scoreless innings while allowing only three hits, walking two, and striking out six in his first start of 2024. This marks the 40-year-old Morton’s 17th season in the major leagues. His Monday start also made him the oldest starter to pitch so far this season.

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol praised his opponents after the game.

“That’s a good team over there. Everybody knows it,” Grifol said (h/t Associated Press). “When you don’t pitch in leverage counts against those guys, that tends to really play in their favor.”

The White Sox will aim to get their first win in the 2024 column tonight when they wrap up the Braves series. They will then travel to Kauffman Stadium for a four-game set vs. the Kansas City Royals.

