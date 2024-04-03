WATCH: World Series MVP Corey Seager cranks first home run of season vs. Rays

Texas Rangers slugger Corey Seager has gotten off to a solid start. Heading into Wednesday's afternoon matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays, the reigning World Series MVP was batting .353.

Seager had yet to hit his first home run of the season until he walked up to the plate in the sixth inning in a 0-0 game. He took Aaron Civale 346 feet deep for his first homer of the 2024 season.

It was not a bad pitch from Civale, as Seager had to go down in the zone and get the pitch. However, he had enough to muscle it out and break the tie. This should be the first of many for the four-time All-Star.

Last season, Seager tied his career high in home runs with 33. It will not be too surprising if he passes that mark this season, given how good he has looked over the last two seasons.

Corey Seager and others must step up with Josh Jung out

Texas Rangers - Corey Seager and Josh Jung (Image via Getty)

Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers have a lot of expectations this season. Much of their core is returning, and they are looking to defend their World Series title.

Unfortunately, they will have to press on without Josh Jung for a while. The young slugger fractured his wrist while being hit by a pitch after trying to check his swing.

Jung had surgery on Tuesday, which included a plate and screws. The typical timeline for the surgery is six weeks, causing the club to call up their No. 5 prospect, Justin Foscue.

When Foscue steps in the box, it will be his MLB debut. Players like Seager, Adolis Garcia and Marcus Semien must step up and keep the offense chugging along until Jung returns.

