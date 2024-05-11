WATCH: WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio talks failed attempts of converting daughter into Padres fan

WWE star Rey Mysterio is a huge San Diego Padres fan, and he let his feelings known in a short interview ahead of the team's home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The wrestler hails from Chula Vista, which is a city in San Diego County in the state of California.

In the video, Rey Mysterio is asked about who he supports between the Dodgers and the Padres, and he replies by stating that his allegiance towards the Padres does not resonate with that of his daughter. He said:

"Well my daughter is a big Dodgers fan and as much as I have tried to convince her to jump over to the Padres, I just can't do it.

I am hoping that once she sees the Padres take the lead I am hoping to convert her to a Padres fan. I mean we are from San Diego so why root for the Dodgers,Right?"

Take a look at the video of Rey Mysterio voicing his love for San Diego here:

Last season, Mysterio gifted the San Diego unit a traditional Lucha Libre mask ahead of their Mexico City series with the SF Giants at Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium in Mexico City.

Rey Mysterio met with Padres star Manny Machado and other ballplayers on the roster after the game and gifted them with a mask matching their City Connect jerseys.

The Padres will face the Dodgers for the third time in a regular-season series at home in Petco Park on Friday night. While the two NL rivals shared the spoils in the two-game Seoul Series in March, SD came out on top 2-1 in the three-game series at Dodger Stadium in April.

Padres took game 1 against the Dodgers in an all-out pitchers duel

Petco Park erupted in the bottom of the ninth inning after the latest trade deal acquisition. Luis Arraez smashed a walk-off base hit to drive in an RBI to end the tie for the Padres 2-1 in game 1.

Michael King got the win in an all-out pitchers duel as he gave up zero runs on two hits and struck out 11 batters in seven innings. Tyler Glasnow of the Dodgers produced yet another dominant outing and finished the game, giving up just one run on one hit while striking out ten in seven innings.

The game lacked hits from either unit, as Luis Campusano blasted the only home run of the game for San Diego, while Yuki Matsui and Robert Suarez closed the deal on LA to hand a much-deserved win to King and the Padres.

