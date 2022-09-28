WATCH: Young fan gets the chance of a lifetime as he plays catch pre-game with New York Mets star Francisco Lindor

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is known for his abilities on the field. He also has the ability to make young fans smile, and that is exactly what he did during his pregame warmup.

Last night, the Mets squarred off against their divisional foe, the Miami Marlins at Citi Field in Queens. Before the game got underway, Lindor spotted a young fan with a glove hovering around the infield camera well.

Lindor, never one to shy away from fan interaction, decided to toss the child a ball. What ensued was a game of catch between Lindor in the infield and the young fan in the audience. It was a moment that the youngester will surely cherish for a lifetime. After going back and forth a few times, Lindor signaled that the boy could keep the ball and proceeded to get himself ready for the first pitch of the game.

It is an exciting time to be a New York Mets fan. After a strong rebound year, the Mets are locked in a dead-heat with the Atlanta Braves for the top spot in their division.

The Mets currently stand just one game ahead of the Atlanta Braves as both teams vye for the NL East title. The Mets, who have one of the fattest payrolls in baseball, have not won their division since 2015.

Francisco Lindor signed a 10-year deal with the Mets before the 2021 season. So far, the investment has yielded dividends for the team. The Puerto Rican former All-Star began to tail off while a member of the Cleveland Guardians in 2020.

In 2022, Francisco Lindor has batted a decent .275. Additionally, Lindor now has 103 RBIs, which is a career-best for him. The shortstop also has 677 plate appearances in 2022, which is more than any other player in baseball.

Francisco Lindor is key to New York Mets success going forward

If having a contract worth $341 million was not enough, then the desperation of the fans must be. The Mets haven't won a divisional title in seven years. They have not won a World Series since 1986.

It will be up to the talent invested in players like Lindor to get the Mets over the hump this season. The front office, facilitated by billionaire owner Steve Cohen, has done its share. Now, it is time for the players to shine.

