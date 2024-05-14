"We always have tight ballgames here" - Dave Roberts acknowledges Dodgers-Giants 'rivalry' after extra-inning win in series opener

The Los Angeles Dodgers scraped past a resilient San Francisco Giants on Monday to bounce back from their series defeat against the San Diego Padres. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reflected on his team's rivalry with the Giants after a hard-fought win in extra innings.

Giants' Oracle Park has witnessed several iconic moments over the club's storied rivalry with the Dodgers, but it was catcher Will Smith who got the visitors over the line in extra innings.

While it wasn't as epic as Barry Bonds' home run off Dodgers pitcher Chan Ho Park to break the record for most home runs in a season, Smith's go-ahead double in the 10th inning was enough to help his team win the first game 6-4 of the three-game series.

Dave Roberts reflected on his team's victory, addressing one of the fiercest rivalries in the National League.

"I think there is something to the rivalry." said Roberts. "The fans here really get into it. We seem to be really well represented when we come here but regardless of the records it seems like we always have tight ball games here."

The Dodgers-Giants rivalry resumed last month after Roberts' teams swept their NL West rivals. Despite pushing the Dodgers in three of their four games this season, the Giants are 0-4 against their famed rivals.

Dave Roberts ponders Dodgers stars joining their rivals

Another narrative that adds to the rivalry between the two sides is the signing of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto with the Dodgers, as the two coveted Japanese free agents were also linked with a move to the Giants.

“Having those two guys in orange and black would change the landscape,” Dave Roberts said pregame. “I think they look better in Dodger blue.”

While Smith's clutch hit eventually proved to be the game-winning hit, Kike Hernandez's solo home run in the seventh helped the Dodgers draw level in the game.

The Dodgers utilityman acknowledged the atmosphere at Oracle Park, saying:

“A lot of weird stuff tends to happen in this stadium, especially late in games.”

Earlier in the game, Mookie Betts crushed a leadoff homer to snap his 26-game home run drought. Betts is now the fifth leadoff hitter in MLB history to join the 50-home-run club.

While the visitors will aim for a series win on Tuesday, the Giants will hope to snap their winless streak against their rivals this season.

