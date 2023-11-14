We asked AI to compare top MLB players to Marvel superheroes (& it had the perfect answer)

With many touting Aritificial Intelligence (AI) as a technology of the future, we thought it would be fun to incorporate some MLB related fun into the formula.

Drawn from the popular MARVEL series, we asked ChatGPT to compare some of the top names in MLB to the most famous superheroes around. From Captain America to Hawkeye, here is what superheroes AI compared the greatest players of today to.

AI draws MLB comparisons to MARVEL Heroes

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

1. Mike Trout - Captain America

"Just like Captain America is often considered the leader of the Avengers, Mike Trout is often seen as one of the leaders in the baseball world. Both are consistent, reliable, and excel in multiple facets of their respective fields"

A three-time MVP Award winner, Trout decided to represent his nation for the first time at March's World Baseball Classic. While the Americans ended their tournament with Mike Trout being struck out by Los Angeles Angels teammate, it is fair to say he lived up to the role fairly perfectly.

Expand Tweet

"CAPTAIN AMERICA HITS ONE OUT. Mike Trout makes it 9-0 for Team USA!!!" - FOX Sports: MLB

2. Shohei Ohtani - Iron Man

"Both Ohtani and Iron Man (Tony Stark) are known for their incredible versatility and unique skills. Ohtani excels as both a pitcher and a hitter, similar to how Iron Man is a genius billionaire and a powerful superhero."

If becoming the first player to record 100 or more RBIs while striking out at least 100 batters sounds like something Ironman would do, then this checks out. Shohei Ohtani may garner the most lucrative contract ever soon. It will certainly be one befitting of one Tony Stark.

3. Aaron Judge - Thor

"Aaron Judge's towering presence and powerful hits can be compared to Thor's strength and mighty hammer. Both have a commanding presence that demands attention"

The 6-foot-7 New York Yankees outfielder clobbered 62 home runs in 2022. Not only was that more than any other player in MLB history, but is also earned Aaron Judge an MVP Award. Known for his hammer, Thor knows how to command power the same way that Judge does with his bat.

Expand Tweet

"AARON JUDGE BOMB YANKS UP 3-2 HE’S BAAAACK" - Talkin Yanks

4. Mookie Betts - Black Panther

"Mookie Betts is known for his incredible athleticism and all-around skills. Black Panther, with his agility, strength, and strategic mind, is a fitting counterpart"

The Black Panther hides in the reeds. Not seen as the top marvel superhero, but still packs a punch when needed. Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts sounds a lot like this. After hitting .307/.408/.579 with 39 home runs and 107 RBIs, Betts is a candidate for his second MLB MVP Award since 2018.

5. Jose Altuve

"Altuve, known for his smaller stature but impressive skills, can be likened to Ant-Man, who has the ability to shrink in size but packs a punch with his abilities"

Good things often come in small packages. In the case of Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, sometimes world-class players come in small packages. At 5-foot-6, Altuve is the shortest player in MLB. However, similar to Antman, that has not stopped him from performing his duties. The Venezuelan has won three batting titles, six Silver Sluggers, and an MVP Award.

Expand Tweet

"SMALL PLAYERS : If you really want it, just go out there and try to make it happen." - Jose Altuve" - Opposite Direction

6. Freddie Freeman

"Both Freeman and Spider-Man are known for their agility and quick reflexes. Freeman's defensive skills at first base and Spider-Man's acrobatics share some similarities"

As per the Moneyball reference, playing first base is incredibly hard. Despite his 6-foot-5 frame, Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman makes the position look easy. Just like Spiderman, Freeman has led MLB in doubles four times, including in 2023.

7. Ronald Acuna Jr. - Star Lord

"Acuna Jr.'s youthful energy and charisma on the field are reminiscent of Star-Lord's adventurous and fun-loving personality"

With this, ChatGPT hit the nail right on the head. Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves became the first MLB player ever to record 40 home runs and 70 RBIs this year. Moreover, the 25-year old made it look incredibly easy, and will most likely win the NL MVP on account of his performance.

Expand Tweet

"Members of the 40/70 club: Ronald Acuna Jr. That's it, that's the list" - MLB

8. Juan Soto - Dr Strange

"Soto's impressive hitting skills and ability to control the game with his bat can be compared to Doctor Strange's mastery of the mystical arts, controlling and manipulating situations to his advantage"

Juan Soto has plate discipline that makes him look like a superhero all alone. The San Diego Padres outfielder had the lowest outside swing rate in MLB this season, and led the NL in walks for the third straight year. You're sure Soto doesn't have telepathic abilities.

9. Justin Verlander - Hulk

"Verlander, with his dominant and powerful pitching, can be likened to Hulk, who is known for his incredible strength and intensity. Both have a presence that can be intimidating to their opponents"

Like the Incredible Hulk, Justin Verlander seems to grow stronger with age. After winning the 2022 Cy Young Award s a 40-year old, Justin Verlander inked a two-year, $86 million deal with the Mets, tying teammate Max Scherzer for the biggest MLB contract ever inked.

10. Corey Seager - Hawkeye

"Seager, known for his skills as a shortstop and versatility, can be compared to Hawkeye, an expert marksman with a keen eye and precision in various situations"

Last but not least, Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers looked like Hawkeye during the recent World Series. The shortstop's three homers and six RBIs won him his second Fall Classic MVP honor. With nine seasons still left on his deal with the Rangers, it will be interested to see the heights that this hawk flies to next.

Expand Tweet

"The crowd after Corey Seager's home run... chills" - Jomboy Media