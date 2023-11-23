We asked AI to cook up the ultimate Thanksgiving feast tailored for every MLB team (and the result makes perfect sense)

On this Thanksgiving Thursday, as families across the nation gather to give thanks, AI has crafted a unique feast tailored to satisfy the taste buds of every MLB team.

Drawing inspiration from the rich culinary tapestry of each team's home city, the Thanksgiving menu promises a delightful fusion of flavors. AI has curated an appetizer, main course, side dish, and dessert for each team in this Thanksgiving feast.

Here are the ultimate Thanksgiving feasts for each MLB team according to AI:

Starting with the American League:

The New York Yankees

Appetizer: Representing the coastal essence of New York, the AI suggested Manhattan Clam Chowder Shooters. The dish embodies the city's iconic seafood offerings and culinary diversity.

Main Dish: A staple of New York cuisine, the classic New York-style Pizza pays homage to the city's bustling streets. Besides its global popularity, this classic dish offers an affordable option with slices priced at just one dollar in certain pizzerias.

Side Dish: Nothing represents the NY street food, like some Pretzel Bites with Mustard. These savory bites are enjoyed by locals and visitors alike.

Dessert: For dessert, you cannot forget the New York Cheesecake. Rich and creamy, it is one of the city's most beloved desserts and rightfully so!

Boston Red Sox

Appetizer: The Lobster Bisque is the perfect appetizer to represent Boston's love for fresh seafood.

Main Dish: A nod to the city's baked traditions, Baked Boston Brown Bread Rolls provide a hearty and comforting addition to the Thanksgiving table.

Side Dish: In homage to the Fenway Park experience, Fenway Franks pays tribute to the beloved ballpark culture cherished by Red Sox fans. It's a well-known fact: a hot dog is a must-have when you're at a ball game.

Dessert: Concluding the feast with Boston Cream Pie pays homage to a classic symbol of the city's sweet tooth.

Chicago White Sox

Appetizer: Incorporating the flavors of the iconic deep-dish pizza, the Chicago-style Deep Dish Pizza bites showcase the city's unique pizza culture.

Main Dish: A hearty main course, the Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches highlight robust flavors. It serves as the ideal post-baseball game meal.

Side Dish: Adding a spicy kick, the Chicago Hot Giardiniera Relish represents the bold and vibrant flavors that Chicago is known for.

Dessert: Completing the meal with Rainbow Cone Ice Cream reflects the sweet and colorful side of Chicago's culinary offerings.

Los Angeles Angels

Appetizer: Capturing the freshness of southern California, the Avocado and Citrus Salsa are perfect to kick off a heavy meal.

Main Dish: Fish Tacos with Lime Crema is the perfect nod to California's coastal cuisine. These fish tacos highlight the influence of Mexican flavors in Southern California.

Side Dish: Incorporating street food elements, the Southern California Street Corn represents the diverse culinary influences enjoyed in the region. Additionally, it is available for purchase near the Angels stadium, making it a convenient and swift snack option before heading inside.

Dessert: Angel Food Cake with Berry Compote provides the ideal conclusion to the meal. The light sponge cake represents the sweet and refreshing side of Southern California.

Houston Astros

Appetizer: Beginning with a bold appetizer, Texas Queso and Chips clearly showcases the Tex-Mex influence in the state.

Main Dish: The Houston-style barbecue ribs pay homage to Houston's love for barbecue and bold flavors. It is a frequent fare at Astros tailgate parties, adding to its popularity among fans in pre-game celebrations.

Side Dish: A side dish with a twist, the Tex-Mex Cornbread Casserole combines the flavors of traditional cornbread and Mexican cuisine.

Dessert: Ending the meal with a classic Southern dessert, Pecan Pie represents the sweet and nutty flavors associated with Texas.

Coming to the National League:

Atlanta Braves

Appetizer: Kicking off with a crunchy appetizer, Southern Fried Green Tomatoes celebrate the culinary tradition in the Braves' Southern home.

Main Dish: Atlanta Peach Glazed Chicken is the perfect sweet and savory main course. The dish highlights the influence of Georgia's famous peaches on Atlanta's cuisine.

Side Dish: A traditional Southern side dish, Collard Greens with Ham Hocks showcases the comfort and depth of flavors found in Southern cooking.

Dessert: Concluding with a classic Southern dessert, the Georgia Peach Cobbler pays homage to the sweet and fruity flavors of the state.

St. Louis Cardinals

Appetizer: Toasting to the occasion with an appetizer, the St. Louis Toasted Ravioli represents a city classic and Italian culinary influence.

Main Dish: St. Louis-style barbecue Pork Steaks are a hearty main course. The steaks reflect the city's love for barbecue and unique pork cuts.

Side Dish: Toasted Gooey Butter Cake Bruschetta combines the richness of gooey butter cake with a savory twist, showcasing the city's culinary creativity.

Dessert: Finally, you can't go wrong with the Ted Drewes Frozen Custard, paying homage to a beloved St. Louis institution.

San Francisco Giants

Appetizer: San Francisco Crab Cakes provides a savory start to the meal. The crab cakes represent the fresh and flavorful seafood found in the Bay Area.

Main Dish: A rich and hearty main course, Cioppino (Seafood Stew) reflects the Italian-American influence on San Francisco's culinary scene with a seafood twist.

Side Dish: Sourdough Bread Bowl with Clam Chowder incorporates two of the most iconic dishes from the city.

Dessert: Ghirardelli Chocolate Brownies pay homage to the city's famous chocolate and dessert traditions.

New York Mets

Appetizer: A crunchy and savory appetizer, the Queens-style pretzels capture the street food spirit of the New York neighborhood.

Main Dish: Featuring a satisfying main course, the Brooklyn-style Reuben sandwiches are the go-to before heading off to the Mets stadium.

Side Dish: A delightful side dish, rice balls from Staten Island showcase the Italian-American influence in the region's cuisine.

Dessert: The classic New York Black and White Cookies represent the sweet and timeless flavors of New York.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Appetizer: Starting with a fresh and vibrant appetizer, SoCal Sushi Rolls represent the diverse and innovative culinary scene of Southern California.

Main Dish: Featuring bite-sized versions of the classic Dodger Dog, these sliders celebrate the iconic hot dog enjoyed at Dodger Stadium.

Side Dish: Adding a healthy and flavorful side dish, Kale Caesar Salad pays homage to the health-conscious culture of Hollywood.

Dessert: The LA Dodgers Blue Velvet Cupcakes are not only visually stunning but also equally delicious. The cupcakes represent the vibrant and dynamic spirit of the Dodgers franchise.

This Thanksgiving, let our MLB-inspired feast bring fans together, celebrating both baseball and the unique culinary traditions of each city. Happy Thanksgiving to MLB fans everywhere!

