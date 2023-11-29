Very few players in baseball have done the things that Mark McGwire has done in his career. His career highlights and awards include being a 12-time All-Star, five-time home run leader, and three-time Silver Slugger Award winner.

However, his career was tarnished after he admitted to using androstenedione, an over-the-counter muscle enhancement product that was banned by the league. In 2005, McGwire was one of 11 players and executives subpoenaed to testify at a congressional hearing on steroids.

ChatGPT insists Mark McGwire be in the Hall of Fame for his expressed remorse and helping clean up the game

Although Mark McGwire tarnished his career with steroid use, he captured the hearts of fans all over the world. In 1998, he and Sammy Sosa battled it out in an epic home run chase.

"Mark McGwire was one of the most prolific power hitters in baseball history, setting numerous records and captivating fans with his home run chase in 1998." - ChatGPT

Many believe the home run chase in 1998 was what brought baseball back into the mainstream. Another reason ChatGPT believes McGwire should be in the Hall of Fame is because he was one of the few players who showed remorse for his actions.

"While his use of performance enhancement drugs (PEDs) casts a shadow over his accomplishments, he has expressed remorse for his actions and has said that he understands why people are angry at him." - ChatGPT

There are players who, to this day, will still not admit to using steroids during their careers. After McGwire came clean, he got a job with the St. Louis Cardinals as their hitting coach. He also coached for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

He would ultimately retire from coaching after the 2018 season. After 10 seasons, McGwire wanted to wind down and spend more time with his family.

"Additionally, he has supported efforts to clean up baseball and has said that he wants to help make the game better for future generations." ChatGPT

Realistically, McGwire did not need steroids to be an impact player, but you cannot go back in time. ChatGPT believes that he has served his time and understands that what he had done was wrong.

It is a shame that Mark McGwire tarnished his career by using steroids. While it helped boost his offensive statistics, he has lost the respect of many fans who looked up to him.

