We asked AI to predict the most dominant MLB team of 2024 regular season (& It's prophecy wouldn't surprise anyone)

The past few weeks have been exciting for MLB enthusiasts with fans eagerly awaiting Shohei Ohtani's debut with the LA Dodgers. Yoshinobu Yamamoto has joined LA and Jung Hoo Lee is with the San Francisco Giants. They bear high expectations from their respective teams' fanbases.

Amidst the buzz, we asked Google Bard AI to predict who will top the division results in 2024, and its response surely carries facts that are hard to deny.

The LA Dodgers have been regular postseason contenders since 2013, but have fallen short of winning the World Series every year, except for 2020. Even after winning 100 games last year, they lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS.

However, Bard believes that the Dodgers have a deep roster with enough offensive firepower to compete for the World Series pennant. Moreover, their strong bullpen and ability to adjust to any situation makes them a threat to other MLB teams.

Especially after pairing Shohei Ohtani with Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, and securing the services of Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamoto and Theoscar Hernandez in 2024, the Dodgers are striving to reach the top level of MLB.

AI mentioned other MLB teams that might dominate the 2024 regular season

It has been over a decade since the MLB's arguably most successful team, the New York Yankees, last claimed their World Champions title. In 2023, they missed the postseason and were second-to-last in the AL East with 82 wins.

Nevertheless, Bard has faith that the Yankees have the potential to dominate the upcoming season. However, they'll need a healthy bullpen to do that. AI also believes that the Stanton-Judge power duo is nearly unstoppable

Moreover, Juan Soto and Marcus Stroman's inclusion has made the Yankees a team to look forward to in 2024.

One more team that was mentioned is the Houston Astros, who have been one of the most dominant teams since 2017, never missing the ALCS. In 2023, they topped the AL West by winning 90 games and might continue the same this year as well.

The Astros are one of MLB's most formidable forces with a balanced lineup and experienced roster, according to Bard. And this year, their sole mission is to regain the crown they lost to the Texas Rangers.

Google Bard selected the teams based on their previous season's performance. Despite the uncertainty, the supporting statements presented by AI are worthy of consideration.

