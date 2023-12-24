We asked AI to predict which free agents the Red Sox will sign to turn around dull offseason (& it responded with some interesting choices for Boston)

For the Boston Red Sox, 2023 was a season to forget. Losing some key offensive figures took its toll on the team's abilities to score. As such, the Sox finished last in the AL East division for the third time in the past four seasons.

One of the many issues plaguing the Red Sox has been pitching. In 2023, the Sox' 4.68 ERA placed them 22nd out of 30 MLB teams. After former pitcher Craig Breslow took over as Chief Baseball Officer in October, even more emphasis has been placed on acquiring top-level arms.

To get an idea of who the Boston Red Sox might be purusing in the offseason. We turned to Google's Bard AI tool. Some of the answers to our question about which free agents the team should go after might surprise you.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bard AI on Red Sox free agents

Predictably, Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery are the two names suggested by Bard AI first. Both are free agents coming off of career seasons, and are regarded as some of the most sought-after arms on the market.

Snell won the 2023 NL Cy Young Award after going 14-9 with a league-best ERA of 2.25 with the San Diego Padres. For the 31-year old, it was the second Cy Young of his career. Bard mentioned the likelyhood of Snell asking for more money than the Sox have.

Bard AI Suggested Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery for the Red Sox

Conversely, left-hander Jordan Montgomery was mentioned by the Bard tool. The South Carolinian came to the Texas Rangers at the trade deadline from the Cardinals, and went 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA in his final 11 starts of the season before helping the team capture the World Series.

Bard AI's additional suggestions

To address whatever bullpen concerns exist for the Red Sox, Bard AI nominated free agent Josh Hader. The left-handed closer went 2-3 with 33 saves and an ERA of 1.28. However, as the tool noted, the Sox's bullpen may not be as much of a priority as the rotation.

The final player suggestion for the Boston Red Sox belonged to Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw. The all-time career franchise strikeout leader for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kershaw's age has been getting to him. At 35, Kershaw has not made over 30 starts since 2015. However, he remains an attractive option, especially under a potential short-term deal with the Red Sox.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.